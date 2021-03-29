Log in
Fortum Oyj    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Uniper CEO might not get contract extension - sources

03/29/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - The contract of Uniper Chief Executive Andreas Schierenbeck might not be extended, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Uniper's supervisory and management boards are currently in session, the people said, adding that Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Dieter Maubach could succeed Schierenbeck as CEO.

Uniper declined to comment.

Finland's Fortum, which holds a 75% stake in Uniper, earlier said that Maubach had resigned from Fortum's board of directors, not providing a reason.

Schierenbeck, who previously led the elevator division of Thyssenkrupp, has been Uniper's CEO since June 2019.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ -0.17% 23.29 Delayed Quote.18.43%
UNIPER SE 0.25% 31.9 Delayed Quote.12.68%
Financials
Sales 2021 67 407 M 79 382 M 79 382 M
Net income 2021 1 383 M 1 629 M 1 629 M
Net Debt 2021 7 702 M 9 070 M 9 070 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 20 724 M 24 441 M 24 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 754
Free-Float 47,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja McAlister Independent Director
