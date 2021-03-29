Exclusive: Uniper CEO might not get contract extension - sources

Uniper's supervisory and management boards are currently in session, the people said, adding that Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Dieter Maubach could succeed Schierenbeck as CEO.

Uniper declined to comment.

Finland's Fortum, which holds a 75% stake in Uniper, earlier said that Maubach had resigned from Fortum's board of directors, not providing a reason.

Schierenbeck, who previously led the elevator division of Thyssenkrupp, has been Uniper's CEO since June 2019.

