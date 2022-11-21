Finland may resume OL3 nuclear tests on Dec 11, operator says

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Test production of electricity
at Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor will
restart on Dec. 11 at the earliest, while regular output is at
best set to begin on Jan. 22, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO)
said on Monday.
TVO in October revealed that cracks were found in the OL3
reactor's four feedwater pumps after test production, again
delaying startup of the plant which was originally meant to
begin operations in 2009.
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)