    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:08:43 2023-06-07 am EDT
12.21 EUR   +0.11%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finland's Fortum explores Nordic nuclear power with Westinghouse

06/07/2023 | 01:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fortum logo is pictured on the biomass combined heat and power plant in Jelgava

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum will cooperate with Westinghouse Electric to explore the development of new nuclear power production in Finland and Sweden, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Any potential investment decisions will be made at a later stage," Fortum said.

After the startup this year of the much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 reactor, nuclear power now accounts for some 40% of Finland's electricity production.

Westinghouse said it was currently developing a small modular reactor (SMR) which it estimates to be available from 2033 onwards.

Fortum last year launched a two-year nuclear study of SMRs as well as conventional large reactors in the two countries, and is also working with French EDF, Swedish Karnfull Next and Finnish Helen.

Fortum in March announced it was exploring opportunities jointly with Britain's Rolls-Royce to deploy small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) in Finland and in Sweden.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ -0.77% 12.2 Delayed Quote.-21.49%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 0.51% 148.05 Delayed Quote.58.85%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.65% 97.78 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 702 M 8 233 M 8 233 M
Net income 2023 1 119 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net Debt 2023 681 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,92x
Yield 2023 8,43%
Capitalization 10 947 M 11 700 M 11 700 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 784
Free-Float 47,9%
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-21.49%11 700
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.97%148 479
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.91%78 645
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.86%75 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.86%69 166
ENEL S.P.A.20.28%65 696
