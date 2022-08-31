Finland's Fortum seeks 'a few billion' euros from government, chairman says

HELSINKI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Troubled Finnish utility Fortum
is asking its government for a loan worth "a few
billion" euros, its chairman told a newspaper, after a surge in
European power prices pushed up the cost of collateral it is
obliged to hold.
Fortum said on Monday it was in talks with the Finnish
state, its main owner, on how to secure the company's liquidity
needs until hedged power contracts go to delivery and
collaterals are released.
The company prefers a loan over guarantees from the Finnish
government to be able to pay for the skyhigh collaterals that
have rapidly risen due to exceptionally high electricity prices.
"We are applying for a loan," Chairman Veli-Matti Reinikkala
told Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat in an interview,
adding "a few billion" euros would suffice.
He assured there was "no risk" that the company would not
pay the loan back.
"We don't have any profitability issues. This is solely a
liquidity problem, and hopefully a short-term one," he said.
The jump in power prices driven by a drop in gas flows from
Russia since its invasion of Ukraine has put heavy strain on
utilities including Fortum's German unit Uniper, which
has sought a multi-billion euro government bailout.
Finland's government has yet to decide on the funding for
Fortum, but Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the matter would be
discussed during the government's two-day budget talks which
began on Wednesday.
"Generally speaking, the government is on top of the
situation and dealing with it. Unfortunately this is not about
Fortum only but also other energy companies," Marin told
reporters.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on
Monday that Brussels was preparing energy market reforms to
address the problems.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen)