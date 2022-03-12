Finland starts much-delayed nuclear plant, brings respite to power market

HELSINKI, March 12 (Reuters) - Finland's much-delayed
Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor started test production on Saturday,
operator TVO said, delivering power to the national grid which
over time is expected to reduce the need for electricity imports
and lead to lower prices.
Plagued by technological problems that became the subject of
lawsuits, the 1.6 gigawatt (GW) reactor had originally been due
to open in 2009. It is Finland's first new nuclear plant in over
four decades and Europe's first in almost 15 years.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki and Nora Buli in Oslo;
editing by Terje Solsvik)