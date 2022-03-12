Finland starts much-delayed nuclear plant, brings respite to power market

HELSINKI, March 12 (Reuters) - Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor started test production on Saturday, operator TVO said, delivering power to the national grid which over time is expected to reduce the need for electricity imports and lead to lower prices.

Plagued by technological problems that became the subject of lawsuits, the 1.6 gigawatt (GW) reactor had originally been due to open in 2009. It is Finland's first new nuclear plant in over four decades and Europe's first in almost 15 years. (Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki and Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Terje Solsvik)