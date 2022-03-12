Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finland starts much-delayed nuclear plant, brings respite to power market

03/12/2022 | 05:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELSINKI, March 12 (Reuters) - Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor started test production on Saturday, operator TVO said, delivering power to the national grid which over time is expected to reduce the need for electricity imports and lead to lower prices.

Plagued by technological problems that became the subject of lawsuits, the 1.6 gigawatt (GW) reactor had originally been due to open in 2009. It is Finland's first new nuclear plant in over four decades and Europe's first in almost 15 years.

Olkiluoto 3 started test production at just over 0.1 gigawatt, a small fraction of its capacity, with a ramp-up to full, regular electricity output planned by the end of July.

"OL3 significantly improves Finland's electricity self-sufficiency and helps in achieving carbon neutrality goals," operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in a statement.

Once fully operational, it is expected to meet 14% of Finland's electricity demand, reducing the need for imports from Russia, Sweden and Norway.

"Olkiluoto 3 will decrease Finland's import dependency and it will become a cheaper price zone," Aurora Energy Research economist Alexander Esser told Reuters.

Finland's net imports of power averaged 13 terawatt hours (TWh) over the last few years, which should drop to 5-8 TWh by 2025 with Olkiluoto 3 in operation, Esser said.

Nuclear power remains controversial in Europe, with some countries such as Germany phasing out reactors amid safety concerns, while others including France and Britain discussing new developments.

TVO is owned by Finnish utility Fortum and smaller energy and forestry firms.

Finland is the only Nordic country with a large power deficit, said Marius Holm Rennesund, a partner at Oslo-based consultancy Thema.

Thema predicts that Finnish wholesale power prices will drop to 60 euro per megawatt hour (MWh) in 2023 from a predicted average of 70 euro/MWh in 2022, although the expected reduction will also come from lower gas prices.

In 2024, Finnish wholesale power prices will likely fall further to 45 euros/MWh, Rennesund said. (Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki and Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 3.41% 16.82 Delayed Quote.-37.68%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -1.76% 1113.4 Delayed Quote.5.06%
ON HOLDING AG -4.47% 22.02 End-of-day quote.-41.76%
All news about FORTUM OYJ
05:39aFinland starts much-delayed nuclear plant, brings respite to power market
RE
05:25aFinland starts much-delayed nuclear plant, brings respite to power market
RE
03/08FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Per Langer .
PU
03/08FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Simon-Erik Ollus .
PU
03/08FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Merina Eveliina Dahl
AQ
03/08FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Per Langer
AQ
03/08FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Simon-Erik Ollus
AQ
03/08FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Nora Steiner-Forsberg
AQ
03/08FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Markus Rauramo
AQ
03/08FORTUM CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Mikael Rönnblad
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 69 362 M 75 939 M 75 939 M
Net income 2022 1 458 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net Debt 2022 5 315 M 5 819 M 5 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 6,92%
Capitalization 14 941 M 16 358 M 16 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 805
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,82 €
Average target price 23,78 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-37.68%16 358
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.06%155 646
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.23%81 660
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.04%72 827
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.63%68 339
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.71%66 669