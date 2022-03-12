Finland starts much-delayed nuclear plant, brings respite to power market

HELSINKI, March 12 (Reuters) - Finland's much-delayed
Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor started test production on Saturday,
operator TVO said, delivering power to the national grid which
over time is expected to reduce the need for electricity imports
and lead to lower prices.
Plagued by technological problems that became the subject of
lawsuits, the 1.6 gigawatt (GW) reactor had originally been due
to open in 2009. It is Finland's first new nuclear plant in over
four decades and Europe's first in almost 15 years.
Olkiluoto 3 started test production at just over 0.1
gigawatt, a small fraction of its capacity, with a ramp-up to
full, regular electricity output planned by the end of July.
"OL3 significantly improves Finland's electricity
self-sufficiency and helps in achieving carbon neutrality
goals," operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in a statement.
Once fully operational, it is expected to meet 14% of
Finland's electricity demand, reducing the need for imports from
Russia, Sweden and Norway.
"Olkiluoto 3 will decrease Finland's import dependency and
it will become a cheaper price zone," Aurora Energy Research
economist Alexander Esser told Reuters.
Finland's net imports of power averaged 13 terawatt hours
(TWh) over the last few years, which should drop to 5-8 TWh by
2025 with Olkiluoto 3 in operation, Esser said.
Nuclear power remains controversial in Europe, with some
countries such as Germany phasing out reactors amid safety
concerns, while others including France and Britain discussing
new developments.
TVO is owned by Finnish utility Fortum and
smaller energy and forestry firms.
Finland is the only Nordic country with a large power
deficit, said Marius Holm Rennesund, a partner at Oslo-based
consultancy Thema.
Thema predicts that Finnish wholesale power prices will drop
to 60 euro per megawatt hour (MWh) in 2023 from a predicted
average of 70 euro/MWh in 2022, although the expected reduction
will also come from lower gas prices.
In 2024, Finnish wholesale power prices will likely fall
further to 45 euros/MWh, Rennesund said.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki and Nora Buli in Oslo;
editing by Terje Solsvik)