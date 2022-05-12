Log in
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 03:10:51 am EDT
16.08 EUR   -0.45%
02:35aFinnish utility Fortum plans to quit Russia
RE
02:01aFORTUM'S JANUARY-MARCH 2022 INTERIM REPORT : Operating results down - Fortum prepares for a controlled exit from Russia and takes action to provide security of supply in Europe
AQ
05/06Rosatom unit seeks compensation from Finnish group on ditching nuclear power plant contract
RE
Finnish utility Fortum plans to quit Russia

05/12/2022 | 02:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum said on Thursday it was looking to sell its assets in Russia and exit the country, where it earned a fifth of its operating profit last year.

Fortum's Russian division operates seven thermal power plants for district heating. Germany's Uniper, in which Fortum owns 78%, also has five power plants across Russia through its Unipro subsidiary.

Fortum, which in March said it would continue its existing operations in Russia, but freeze new investments, said it had now decided to "pursue a controlled exit" from the country - joining a long list of Western companies to pull out following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"As the preferred path, this decision includes a potential divestment of Fortum's Russian operations," the Finnish firm said on Thursday, as it also posted a first-quarter operating loss, dragged down by a loss Uniper.

A divestment process for Unipro, which had been halted after what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, is expected to resume as soon as possible, it added.

Fortum, owned 51% by the Finnish state, posted a first-quarter comparable operating loss of 438 million euros ($460 million), down from a 1.2 billion euros profit a year earlier and broadly in line with the 436 million euros loss expected by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9520 euros)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 7.17% 16.15 Delayed Quote.-40.16%
UNIPER SE 4.84% 22.54 Delayed Quote.-46.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 66 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 80 124 M 84 474 M 84 474 M
Net income 2022 1 546 M 1 630 M 1 630 M
Net Debt 2022 5 949 M 6 272 M 6 272 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,59x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 14 346 M 15 125 M 15 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 18 805
Free-Float 47,4%
