Fortum Oyj
Equities
FORTUM
FI0009007132
Electric Utilities
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.10 EUR
|+0.27%
|+7.66%
|-22.23%
|07:06pm
|FORTUM : 9M23: Back to basics with lower expenses
|Nov. 02
|FORTUM SHARES EXTEND GAINS, UP 10% TRACKING BEST DAY SINCE MAY 2…
|RE
More about the company
Fortum Oyj is one of the leading Nordic electricity producers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electricity (81.8%); - sale of heat (6.2%); - sale of gas (3.7%); - other (8.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Nordic countries (73%), Poland (12.5%), Russia (11.7%) and others (2.8%).
SectorElectric Utilities
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
12.07EUR
Average target price
14.40EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.35%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-22.23%
|11 492 M $
|-27.63%
|121 B $
|-0.74%
|76 474 M $
|-2.29%
|71 202 M $
|-11.57%
|69 279 M $
|+22.47%
|65 942 M $
|-15.05%
|41 670 M $
|-5.39%
|40 505 M $
|+36.86%
|37 687 M $
|-28.66%
|34 375 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Fortum Oyj - Nasdaq Helsinki
- News
- Fortum : 9M23