PDF Report : Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj

Equities

FORTUM

FI0009007132

Electric Utilities

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 02:51:19 2023-11-03 pm EDT 		Intraday chart for Fortum Oyj 5-day change 1st Jan Change
12.10 EUR +0.27% +7.66% -22.23%
07:06pm FORTUM : 9M23: Back to basics with lower expenses Alphavalue
Nov. 02 FORTUM SHARES EXTEND GAINS, UP 10% TRACKING BEST DAY SINCE MAY 2… RE
Latest news about Fortum Oyj

FORTUM : 9M23: Back to basics with lower expenses Alphavalue
FORTUM SHARES EXTEND GAINS, UP 10% TRACKING BEST DAY SINCE MAY 2… RE
Fortum Implements Cost-cutting Strategy, Warns of Possible Workforce Reduction MT
Transcript : Fortum Oyj, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Fortum to cut costs, investment as profits fall RE
Fortum Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
FORTUM OYJ - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, INCLUDING MAINTENANCE BUT EXCL… RE
FORTUM OYJ - GENERATION SEGMENT'S NORDIC OUTRIGHT GENERATION HED… RE
FORTUM OYJ - IN 2023, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPR… RE
FORTUM OYJ - FORTUM TARGETS TO REDUCE ITS ANNUAL FIXED COSTS BY… RE
Fortum to Reserve Production of Finnish Coal-fired Power Plant For Emergencies MT
Fortum coal power plant to act as reserve in emergencies RE
FORTUM OYJ - FORTUM AND FINNISH NATIONAL EMERGENCY SUPPLY AGENCY… RE
Wind Power Package Overview Alphavalue
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
India's first bamboo-based biorefinery to start operations in March RE
Fortum Signs Power Purchase Agreement with Hydro Energi for Electricity Supply in Sweden MT
Fortum Signs Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement With Hydro Energi RE
Finnish grid and nuclear plant in dispute over power backup RE
Fighting back, brewer Carlsberg ends license agreements in Russia RE
Fortum Resumes Production at Loviisa Nuclear Plant in Finland MT
Fortum Plans SEK700 Million Renovation of Swedish Hydropower Plant MT
Final dividend FA
Dovre Group Unit, Tricon to Build Waste Heat Power Plant in Finland for Fortum MT
Ursula von der Leyen promises a new ‘Wind Power Package‘ in 2024 Alphavalue

Chart Fortum Oyj

Chart Fortum Oyj
Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is one of the leading Nordic electricity producers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electricity (81.8%); - sale of heat (6.2%); - sale of gas (3.7%); - other (8.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Nordic countries (73%), Poland (12.5%), Russia (11.7%) and others (2.8%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Fortum Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
12.07EUR
Average target price
14.40EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.35%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ Stock Fortum Oyj
-22.23% 11 492 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-27.63% 121 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-0.74% 76 474 M $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-2.29% 71 202 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-11.57% 69 279 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
+22.47% 65 942 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-15.05% 41 670 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-5.39% 40 505 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+36.86% 37 687 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-28.66% 34 375 M $
Other Electric Utilities
