Fortum Oyj is one of the leading Nordic electricity producers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electricity (81.8%); - sale of heat (6.2%); - sale of gas (3.7%); - other (8.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Nordic countries (73%), Poland (12.5%), Russia (11.7%) and others (2.8%).

Sector Electric Utilities