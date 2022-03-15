Log in
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
Fortum Corporation: Managers' transactions – Markus Rauramo .

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Fortum Corporation: Managers' transactions - Markus Rauramo

FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 MARCH 2022 AT 18:00 EET

Release category: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rauramo, Markus

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Fortum Corporation

LEI: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76_20220315101106_142

Transaction date: 2022-03-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007132

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12661 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 12661 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Fortum Corporation

Further information:

Ingela Ulfves, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.fortum.com

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
