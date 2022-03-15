Fortum Corporation: Managers' transactions – Merina Eveliina Dahl .

FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 MARCH 2022 AT 18:00 EET
Release category: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Dahl, Merina
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Fortum Corporation
LEI: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76_20220315101106_140
Transaction date: 2022-03-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007132
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1127 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1127 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Fortum Corporation
Further information:
Ingela Ulfves, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.fortum.com
