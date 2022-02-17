Fortum Oyj : Invitation to the webcast on Fortum's Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 .

FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 17 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 15:00 EET
Fortum's Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 will be published on 3 March 2022 at approximately 9:00 EET.
A combined live webcast/teleconference for media, investors, and analysts will be arranged online on the same day at 11:00 EET. For the webcast, use the link on www.fortum.com/investors.
To participate in the teleconference and Q&A, dial in using the numbers below:
FI: +358 9 817 10310
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422
PIN: 70762280#
A recording of the webcast as well as the transcript will be published on www.fortum.com/investorsafter the event.
Fortum Corporation
Ingela Ulfves
Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531
Disclaimer
Fortum Oyj published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:17:01 UTC.