Fortum Oyj : Invitation to the webcast on Fortum's Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 .

FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 17 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 15:00 EET

Fortum's Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 will be published on 3 March 2022 at approximately 9:00 EET.

A combined live webcast/teleconference for media, investors, and analysts will be arranged online on the same day at 11:00 EET. For the webcast, use the link on www.fortum.com/investors.

To participate in the teleconference and Q&A, dial in using the numbers below:

FI: +358 9 817 10310

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 70762280#

A recording of the webcast as well as the transcript will be published on www.fortum.com/investorsafter the event.

Fortum Corporation

Ingela Ulfves

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531