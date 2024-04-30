For the rest of 2024: 70% hedged at 43 €/MWh

Capital expenditure guidance:

2024: Capital expenditure, including maintenance capex, (excluding potential acquisitions) expected to be ~€ 550 million

Annual maintenance capital expenditure expected to be ~€ 300 million

2024-2026: Total capital expenditure can be up to € 1,700 million

Fixed cost reduction:

Fortum targets to gradually reduce its annual fixed costs by € 100 million until end of 2025 with full run rate from the beginning of 2026

Fortum expects to reduce its fixed cost base by more than EUR 50 million by the end of 2024