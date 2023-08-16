The annual outage of Fortum's Loviisa nuclear power plant will begin with Unit 2 on Sunday, August 20th, followed by the servicing of Unit 1. This year, both units will undergo the short so-called refuelling outage. The annual outages are estimated to last a total of about 37 days.

During the annual outage, one quarter of the fuel will be replaced. In addition to the fuel replacement, both units will undergo various preliminary maintenance work, inspections, repairs and tests. Additionally, the automation modernisation of Loviisa Unit 1's emergency generators, which was started in the previous annual outages, will be continued. The modernisation project is replacing the original automation systems with digital systems.

The annual outage theme is risk assessments

In all work at the power plant, attention is paid to plant and occupational safety, to human factors and to clear communication. The annual outage theme this year is work risk assessments. Through this theme, personnel are instructed to identify the risks and potential hazards of the work, to take the necessary corrective actions before starting the work and to ensure the proper cleanliness at the work site.

"Safety and operational quality are our top priorities. Our activities must not cause harm or damage to people, the environment or property. During the annual outages, our safety culture is particularly tested, as around 650 employees of contractors participate in the annual outrage in addition to the 550 permanent employees of Fortum," says Sasu Valkamo, Vice President of Fortum's Loviisa nuclear power plant.

The Loviisa plant units have been systematically developed and modernised according to plan throughout the plant's history. In February 2023, the Finnish Government granted a new operating licence for Fortum's Loviisa nuclear power plant until the end of 2050. The decision supports the secure supply and continuity of clean electricity well into the future.

Loviisa nuclear power plant

In 2022, the load factor at Fortum's fully owned Loviisa nuclear power plant was 89.4%. The continuous development and modernisation of the power plant enable load factors that are among the best for pressurised water reactors on an international scale. During the past five years Fortum's investments in the Loviisa power plant have totalled about EUR 273 million. In 2022, the power plant produced a total of 7.9 terawatt hours (net) of electricity, which is more than 10% of Finland's electricity production. Of Fortum's approximately 700 nuclear sector professionals, about 550 work at the Loviisa power plant. Additionally, nearly 100 permanent employees of other companies work in the power plant area every day. More information: www.fortum.com/loviisa

Fortum

Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com