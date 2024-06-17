Fortum together with the other owners of Forsmark nuclear power plant have decided to study with which measures plant's operating lifetime could be extended to 80 years. The owners believe that the existing reactors have good potential to contribute to the electricity system well into the 2060s.

The decarbonisation of societies and industries in line with climate targets requires a reliable, competitive and fossil-free electricity system that can meet a sharp increase in electricity demand in the coming decades. In addition to new renewable energies and added flexibility, nuclear power plays an important role in this transition, both today and tomorrow.

Developing existing production is one of the most cost-effective ways to secure fossil-free electricity in the coming decades. The decision to investigate the lifetime extension is in line with Fortum's strategy and is also an important signal to the industries that have started their clean transition towards carbon neutrality.

Forsmark nuclear power plant is one of the largest power plants in Sweden. Vattenfall is the majority owner of Forsmark with a 66% share, while Fortum's share is 26%. Forsmark's three reactors were commissioned between 1980 and 1985. The total power output at Forsmark is approximately 3,270 MW with an annual production of about 25 TWh.