    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
Fortum Oyj : Rusnano wind investment fund wins in Russian wind auction .

09/21/2021 | 08:43am EDT
FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 15:30 EEST

The Fortum-Rusnano wind investment fund (50/50 joint venture) has participated in the latest Russian renewables' auction. The fund was awarded annual CSA (Capacity Supply Agreement) remuneration in the range of RUB 16.9-23.8billion for new wind power generation. This corresponds to wind capacity of approximately 430-530 MW per annum (a total of 1.3-1.6GW); to be commissioned during the years 2025-2027. The number of gigawatts finally to be constructed is subject to separate investment decisions. The projects will be covered by CSAs for a period of 15 years from commissioning. The average nominal price is expected to be in the range RUB 2,600-4,200 per MWh during the CSA period. The estimated prices are inflation adjusted. These numbers do not include additional potential revenues for bilateral green energy sales, where Fortum and its joint ventures are the market leader in Russia.

Fortum is an active participant in renewable energy development in Russia, where the company owns the largest wind and solar power portfolio of more than 2 GW, including the joint ventures with Rusnano and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As of today the portfolio consists of wind and solar power plants and projects out of which 670 MW are operational, 848 MW under construction, and 491 MW under development.

Fortum's maximum equity commitment is RUB 15 billion for the development of renewables in Russia.

Fortum Corporation
Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications

Further information:

Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531
Rauno Tiihonen, IR Manager, tel. +358 10 453 6150
Carlo Beck, IR Manager, tel. +49 172 751 2480
Nora Hallberg, IR Manager, tel. +358 40 720 1775

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 12:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
Financials
Sales 2021 59 570 M 69 905 M 69 905 M
Net income 2021 3 566 M 4 185 M 4 185 M
Net Debt 2021 5 861 M 6 878 M 6 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 23 051 M 27 052 M 27 051 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 20 184
Free-Float 47,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,95 €
Average target price 25,04 €
Spread / Average Target -3,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ31.73%27 052
NEXTERA ENERGY5.88%160 256
ENEL S.P.A.-17.35%81 571
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.82%76 657
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.41%67 722
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.84%67 123