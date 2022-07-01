Fortum Oyj : Uniper Nuclear Services signs framework agreement with Norwegian Nuclear Decommissioning .

FORTUM CORPORATION BUSINESS RELEASE 01.07.2022



Fortum Uniper Nuclear Services (FUNS) has signed a framework agreement with Norwegian Nuclear Decommissioning (NND) on 1 July, 2022, the national agency for decommissioning and waste management related to the country's nuclear research programme.

The scope of the framework agreement is technical support within design, engineering, and safety case. For this contract, FUNS has established a consortium with GNS Gesellschaft für Nuklear-Service mbH. The consortium is one of three vendors awarded the framework agreement, altogether worth up to approximately NOK (Norwegian Krone) 1 000 000 000. The three-year framework agreement includes three one-year extension options.

"Together Fortum and Uniper have unique owner and operator experience and nuclear competences spanning over many decades, which differentiates us from many of the other actors in the nuclear industry", says Anni Jaarinen, Head of Co-Operation FUNS at Fortum.

"Our comprehensive approach and understanding of total cost of ownership enable us to offer world-class services. This agreement marks a strong step forward for Fortum Uniper Nuclear Services in the market", Michael Bächler, Head of Co-Operation FUNS, Uniper, concludes.

Fortum Corporation

Communications

Further information:

Anni Jaarinen, Head of Co-Operation FUNS, Fortum, anni [dot] jaarinen [at] fortum [dot] com , +358 40 825 7217

Michael Bächler,Head of Co-Operation FUNS, Uniper, Michael[dot] baechler[at] swe[dot] uniper[dot] energy(), +49 171 5828 949



Fortum

Fortum and Uniper form a European energy group committed to enabling a successful transition to carbon neutrality for everyone. Our 50 gigawatts of power generating capacity, substantial gas import and storage operations, and our global energy trading business enable us to provide Europe and other regions with a reliable supply of low-carbon energy. We are already Europe's third largest producer of CO 2 -free electricity, and our growth businesses focus on clean power, low-carbon energy, and the infrastructure for tomorrow's hydrogen economy. In addition, we design solutions that help companies and cities reduce their environmental footprint. Our 20,000 professionals and operations in 40 countries give us the skills, resources, and reach to empower the energy evolution toward a cleaner world. fortum.com; uniper.energy

Fortum Uniper Nuclear Services (FUNS)

Together Fortum and Uniper combine more than 60+ years' experience of reliable, safe, and sustainable nuclear power in the Nordics and Central Europe. Our services cover the whole nuclear power plant lifecycle from licensing to decommissioning and waste management. Our team of 1500 experts provide a combination of unrivalled experience and the most versatile competencies in the market covering all phases of nuclear power plant decommissioning.

GNS Gesellschaft für Nuklear-Service mbH

For more than 40 years, GNS has been providing reliable and efficient solutions for nuclear waste management of nuclear power plants and facilities. The GNS Group is a specialist in the disposal of high-level radioactive waste and spent fuel elements as well as in the safe processing, packaging and storage of low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste and residues. In addition, GNS offers comprehensive solutions for all phases of decommissioning and dismantling, from complete defueling to the dismantling and packaging of large components such as the reactor pressure vessels and their internals. With its more than 800 employees, the companies of the GNS Group achieve an annual turnover of around 250 million euros.