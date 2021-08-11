Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum Oyj : Uniper posts H1 profit drop on carbon allowances provisions

08/11/2021 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Uniper on Wednesday posted a 16% drop in first-half operating profit, citing an increase in provisions for carbon allowances that it said would be unwound in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland's Fortum, kept its outlook for 2021, still expecting adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 0.8 billion to 1.05 billion euros ($0.9-$1.2 billion).

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 0.41% 24.53 Delayed Quote.24.52%
UNIPER SE 0.66% 33.46 Delayed Quote.18.48%
All news about FORTUM OYJ
01:44aFORTUM OYJ : Uniper posts H1 profit drop on carbon allowances provisions
RE
08/04FORTUM OYJ : - Invitation to the webcast on 's January-June 2021 Half-year Finan..
AQ
08/03FORTUM OYJ : Invitation to the webcast on Fortum's January-June 2021 Half-year F..
PU
08/03FORTUM OYJ : to implement a Fishheart fishway at Leppikoski hydropower plant in ..
PU
08/03FORTUM OYJ : Invitation to the webcast on Fortum's January-June 2021 Half-year F..
AQ
07/26ANALYSIS : 5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup
RE
07/23FORTUM OYJ : Russian JV To Power Sberbank Offices With Wind
MT
07/23Fortum Oyj Expands Cooperation in the Field of Green Energy Supply in Russia
CI
07/23FORTUM OYJ : expands cooperation in the field of green energy supply in Russia .
PU
07/13Fortum Oyj Announces Temporary Reduction of Power at LoviisaPower Plant Unit ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 63 719 M 74 665 M 74 665 M
Net income 2021 2 476 M 2 901 M 2 901 M
Net Debt 2021 6 370 M 7 464 M 7 464 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,70x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 21 790 M 25 548 M 25 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 20 036
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,53 €
Average target price 23,21 €
Spread / Average Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ24.52%25 548
NEXTERA ENERGY4.38%158 039
ENEL S.P.A.-5.78%93 090
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.93%81 665
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.16%73 854
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.57%68 665