Fortum Oyj : Uniper posts H1 profit drop on carbon allowances provisions
08/11/2021 | 01:44am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Uniper on Wednesday posted a 16% drop in first-half operating profit, citing an increase in provisions for carbon allowances that it said would be unwound in the final quarter of the fiscal year.
Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland's Fortum, kept its outlook for 2021, still expecting adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 0.8 billion to 1.05 billion euros ($0.9-$1.2 billion).
($1 = 0.8532 euros)
