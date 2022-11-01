Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:29 2022-10-31 pm EDT
14.25 EUR   +3.08%
03:16aFortum Oyj : and MIT launch Nuclear Cost Estimation Tool .
PU
10/28Uniper's rocky road to German nationalisation
RE
10/27Invitation to the webcast on Fortum's January−September 2022 Interim Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum Oyj : and MIT launch Nuclear Cost Estimation Tool .

11/01/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORTUM CORPORATION BUSINESS ONLINE NEWS 1.11.2022

The energy crisis and the fight against climate change require active cooperation within the energy sector. The nuclear industry has long been highly networked and international, but there can never be too much exchange of information. This is particularly important for large and complex issues such as the role of nuclear power in the future energy system.

Through collaboration, Fortum and MIT have launched Nuclear Cost Estimation Tool (NCET) that enables more precise cost estimation of new nuclear power plants and improved understanding of potential risks of new nuclear projects. The open-source version of the tool is now publicly available, and its customised application has been taken into use at Fortum.

The NCET is a sophisticated tool that enables organisations to evaluate the costs of new build nuclear power plants and provides valuable information to back up investment decisions, for instance. The code is in open-source format, so it will be provided cost-free also for external users. Thus, the work behind the tool benefits basically everyone working in the nuclear industry.

"In less than two years, we reached our first major milestone with the launch of the first version of the cost estimation tool. While this is already highly useful for us, the ongoing work will continue to provide more precise cost data and will further our understanding of the general project risks," notes Konsta Värri, the NCET project lead on Fortum's side.

For Fortum, the collaboration is not just about creating new tools for business, it's also about creating networks and furthering the understanding and know-how of the people involved.

From the industry point of view, Värri sees positive developments in the horizon.

"The first SMR projects in the West are just around the corner. For these projects to reach the finish line, they need to be sustainable from both a technical and economic point of view. Our MIT collaboration and other similar partnerships are small steps towards realising the potential of new nuclear power to solve the world's energy crisis and combat climate change," Värri concludes.

Fortum Corporation
Communications

Further information:
Konsta Värri, Project Manager, Nuclear Services, tel. +358 40 545 9597

Fortum Consultation Services for SMRs

Nuclear Cost Estimation Tool

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTUM OYJ
03:16aFortum Oyj : and MIT launch Nuclear Cost Estimation Tool .
PU
10/28Uniper's rocky road to German nationalisation
RE
10/27Invitation to the webcast on Fortum's January−September 2022 Interim Report
AQ
10/26Uniper informs of significantly negative earnings and that its equity has fallen below ..
AQ
10/26Uniper Warns of Loss in First Nine Months on Russian Gas Cut; Fortum Sees No Further Im..
MT
10/25Inside Information : Uniper informs of significantly negative earnings and that its equity..
AQ
10/25Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
10/20Uniper Could Need $39 Billion In Extra Aid From Germany
MT
10/20Fortum Oyj : and TEPCO sign an Infor­mation Exchange and Cooper­ation Agreement .
PU
10/20Axolot, Fortum Unit to Develop New Water Purification Technologies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 101 B 99 504 M 99 504 M
Net income 2022 -3 499 M -3 460 M -3 460 M
Net Debt 2022 7 598 M 7 513 M 7 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,32x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 12 654 M 12 512 M 12 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 18 961
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,25 €
Average target price 16,97 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-48.80%12 512
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.99%155 276
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.17%72 377
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.52%72 156
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.30%63 826
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-10.93%57 784