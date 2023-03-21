Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:53:04 2023-03-21 am EDT
13.51 EUR   +1.62%
05:50aFortum, Rolls-Royce Team Up on Small Modular Reactors in Finland, Sweden
MT
05:21aFortum Oyj : and Rolls-Royce SMR to explore joint opportunities for SMR's in Finland and Sweden
PU
03/17Fortum Battery Recycling receives permit to start battery recycling operations in Germany
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum Oyj : and Rolls-Royce SMR to explore joint opportunities for SMR's in Finland and Sweden

03/21/2023 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 21.3.2023

Fortum and Rolls-Royce SMR have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore the opportunities for the deployment of small modular reactors (SMR) in Finland and in Sweden.

Fortum's strategic priorities are to deliver reliable clean energy and drive decarbonisation in industries in the Nordics. This agreement is part of Fortum's feasibility study exploring the prerequisites for new nuclear in Finland and Sweden in cooperation with customers and partners.

Rolls-Royce SMR was established in November 2021 to bring a modularised, factory-built SMR to market, capable of generating 470 megawatts (MW) of low-carbon electricity for at least 60 years.

"Rolls-Royce SMR is honoured to be collaborating with Fortum, as one of the most respected nuclear operators in the Nordics, and we see great benefit in the co-operation between our two organisations,"says Alan Woods, Director of Strategy and Business Development for Rolls-Royce SMR.

"The importance of energy security has increased dramatically, and we see our unique approach to nuclear new build - focusing on delivery capability and cost-effectiveness - as the best solution to providing low-carbon energy for generations to come. We look forward to working with Fortum during their feasibility study," he continues.

"Fortum is happy to start a collaboration with Rolls-Royce SMR which is one of the forerunners in the small modular reactor industry. The delivery model will be one of the key success factors to make new nuclear competitive and Rolls-Royce's historical industrial experience in manufacturing is really valuable to our Newbuild Feasibility Study," says Laurent Leveugle, who heads the Nuclear Feasibility Study at Fortum.

The MoU is part of Fortum's Nuclear Feasibility Study launched in November 2022. During the two-year programme, Fortum explores commercial, technological, and societal, including political, legal, and regulatory, conditions both for small modular reactors (SMRs) and conventional large reactors in Finland and Sweden. The study also investigates new partnerships and business models. In addition to Rolls Royce SMR, Fortum has made cooperation agreements with French EDF, Swedish Kärnfull Next and Finnish Helen. Any potential investment decision will be made at a later stage.

Header image source: Rolls-Royce SMR

From left to right: Olli Kymäläinen (Technical Director, Fortum), Tuomo Huttunen (Head of Business Development, Nordics, Rolls -Royce SMR), Laurent Leveugle (Head of Newbuild Feasibility Study, Fortum), Sophie Macfarlane-Smith (Head of Customer Engagement, Rolls-Royce SMR).

Fortum Corporation
Communications

For further information:
Laurent Leveugle, Head of Nuclear Feasibility Study, Fortum, laurent[dot] leveugle[at] fortum[dot] com, +358 40 542 2001

Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.comRolls-Royce SMR
The British company Rolls-Royce SMR has developed a 470MW SMR based on pressurized water technology that is modularised, factory-built and site-assembled. The parent company Rolls-Royce PLC has more than 60 years of experience in nuclear, with over 100 pressurized water reactors delivered.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 09:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORTUM OYJ
05:50aFortum, Rolls-Royce Team Up on Small Modular Reactors in Finland, Sweden
MT
05:21aFortum Oyj : and Rolls-Royce SMR to explore joint opportunities for SMR's in Finland and S..
PU
03/17Fortum Battery Recycling receives permit to start battery recycling operations in Germa..
AQ
03/16Fortum Oyj : Battery Recycling receives permit to start battery recycling opera­tions in G..
PU
03/15Fortum Corporation : Managers' transactions - Pia Relander-Paavola
AQ
03/13Moody's Affirms Fortum Rating, Changes Outlook to Stable
MT
03/13Fortum Corporation : Managers' transactions - Simon-Erik Ollus
AQ
03/13Fortum Corporation : Managers' transactions - Merina Eveliina Dahl
AQ
03/13Fortum Corporation : Managers' transactions - Per Langer
AQ
03/13Fortum Corporation : Managers' transactions - Markus Rauramo
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 033 M 8 605 M 8 605 M
Net income 2023 1 426 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
Net Debt 2023 1 333 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 7,95%
Capitalization 11 925 M 12 774 M 12 774 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 964
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,29 €
Average target price 16,61 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-14.48%12 774
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.13%150 394
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.24%74 281
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.52%74 228
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.01%73 937
ENEL S.P.A.7.12%57 259