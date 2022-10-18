FORTUM CORPORATION BUSINESS PRESS RELEASE 18.10.2022

Fortum signed an information exchange agreement on nuclear safety with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO), the largest electricity company in Japan, on 6 October 2022.

The scope of the agreement covers the whole nuclear power plant lifecycle from design phase to safe operations including waste management, final disposal and decommissioning. Both parties recognise, that exchanging information with other operators is vital for improving nuclear safety. With this agreement, the companies continue their good cooperation and further promote sharing of experience and practices that will improve nuclear safety.

Fortum and TEPCO have already carried out workshops, where Fortum has provided risk-informed approach for maintenance management and methods for assessing aging and degradation and TEPCO has shared their knowledge on seismic resistance assessments.

"The open discussions and pragmatic approach to the topic at hand in the workshops have truly proven the value of TEPCO-Fortum co-operation. With the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), we expect this co-operation to continue and the relationship of the two companies to develop further," says Anni Jaarinen, Head of Nuclear Services, Fortum.

Fortum continues to work for a cleaner world by utilising its vast nuclear experience and competences in close cooperation with its partners to further improve the safety and reliability of nuclear power plants around the globe.

