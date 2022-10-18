Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:50 2022-10-18 am EDT
13.95 EUR   +0.87%
05:33aFortum Oyj : and TEPCO sign an Infor­mation Exchange Agreement and Cooper­ation on Nuclear Safety .
PU
10/17Fortum Completes Annual Outage of Loviisa Nuclear Plant in Finland
MT
10/17Fortum Oyj : Loviisa nuclear power plant annual outage 2022 completed .
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum Oyj : and TEPCO sign an Infor­mation Exchange Agreement and Cooper­ation on Nuclear Safety .

10/18/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORTUM CORPORATION BUSINESS PRESS RELEASE 18.10.2022

Fortum signed an information exchange agreement on nuclear safety with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO), the largest electricity company in Japan, on 6 October 2022.

The scope of the agreement covers the whole nuclear power plant lifecycle from design phase to safe operations including waste management, final disposal and decommissioning. Both parties recognise, that exchanging information with other operators is vital for improving nuclear safety. With this agreement, the companies continue their good cooperation and further promote sharing of experience and practices that will improve nuclear safety.

Fortum and TEPCO have already carried out workshops, where Fortum has provided risk-informed approach for maintenance management and methods for assessing aging and degradation and TEPCO has shared their knowledge on seismic resistance assessments.

"The open discussions and pragmatic approach to the topic at hand in the workshops have truly proven the value of TEPCO-Fortum co-operation. With the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), we expect this co-operation to continue and the relationship of the two companies to develop further," says Anni Jaarinen, Head of Nuclear Services, Fortum.

Fortum continues to work for a cleaner world by utilising its vast nuclear experience and competences in close cooperation with its partners to further improve the safety and reliability of nuclear power plants around the globe.

Fortum Corporation
Communications

Further information:
Atte Moilanen, Project Manager, Fortum, atte[dot] moilanen[at] fortum[dot] com

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTUM OYJ
05:33aFortum Oyj : and TEPCO sign an Infor­mation Exchange Agreement and Cooper­ation on Nuclear..
PU
10/17Fortum Completes Annual Outage of Loviisa Nuclear Plant in Finland
MT
10/17Fortum Oyj : Loviisa nuclear power plant annual outage 2022 completed .
PU
10/17Fortum Oyj : launches a feasi­bility study to explore prereq­ui­sites for new nuclear .
PU
10/17Fortum Mulls New Nuclear Power Plants In Finland, Sweden
MT
10/13Fortum Oyj : to study a by-pass solution for the Seitenoikea hydropower plant to enable fi..
PU
10/11Fortum Circo recycled plastic defies the conventions of fossil-based materials new comp..
AQ
10/10Siemens Energy CEO eyes chairman role at Gamesa - Handelsblatt
RE
10/10Fortum Oyj : Circo® recycled plastic defies the conven­tions of fossil-based materials &nd..
PU
10/06Fortum publishes restated comparison figures to reflect the divestment of Uniper
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 101 B 98 732 M 98 732 M
Net income 2022 -3 428 M -3 364 M -3 364 M
Net Debt 2022 6 825 M 6 696 M 6 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,30x
Yield 2022 7,53%
Capitalization 12 285 M 12 054 M 12 054 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 18 961
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,83 €
Average target price 17,01 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-48.76%12 054
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.11%144 706
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-15.06%68 604
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.27%68 330
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.19%59 141
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.90%54 346