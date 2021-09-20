Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum Oyj : concludes the sale of its 50% stake in Stockholm Exergi .

09/20/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 15.50 EEST

Release category: Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Fortum has today concluded the sale of its 50% ownership in the Swedish district heating and cooling company Stockholm Exergi Holding AB (publ) to a consortium of European institutional investors of APG, Alecta, PGGM, Keva, and AXA. The signing of the transaction was announced on 30 June 2021.

The total consideration of the sale amounts to SEK 29.5 billion (approximately EUR 2.9 billion based on the current currency rate). Fortum will record a tax-exempt capital gain of approximately EUR 2.4 billion in the City Solutions segment's third-quarter 2021 results.

Fortum continuously reviews and optimises its business and asset portfolio to create value and enable new growth. In particular, Fortum has a good track-record in transforming and decarbonising assets and businesses. In 2020, Fortum divested the district heating businesses in Joensuu and Järvenpää, in Finland, and in July 2021, Fortum divested its district heating businesses in the Baltics.

Strategic reviews of the heating and cooling businesses in Poland and the Consumer Solutions business are still ongoing.

Fortum Corporation
Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications

Further information:

Media:
Fortum News Desk, tel. +358 40 198 2843

Investors & analysts:
Ingela Ulfves, VP, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 5151 531
Rauno Tiihonen, IR Manager, tel. +358 10 453 6150
Carlo Beck, IR Manager, tel. +49 172 751 2480
Nora Hallberg, IR Manager, tel. +358 40 720 1775

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.fortum.com

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 13:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORTUM OYJ
09:02aFORTUM OYJ : concludes the sale of its 50% stake in Stockholm Exergi .
PU
08:51aFORTUM OYJ : concludes the sale of its 50% stake in Stockholm Exergi
AQ
09/15FORTUM OYJ : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/15FORTUM OYJ : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
09/07FORTUM OYJ : and Uniper start cooperation in nuclear decommissioning and dismant..
AQ
09/06FORTUM OYJ : submits Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant Environmental Impact Assessment..
AQ
09/06FORTUM OYJ : Shareholders' Nomination Board 2021 .
PU
09/06FORTUM OYJ : Shareholders' Nomination Board 2021
AQ
09/06Fortum Announces Shareholders' Nomination Board 2021
CI
09/06FORTUM OYJ : submits Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant Environmental Impact Assessment..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 59 570 M 69 733 M 69 733 M
Net income 2021 3 566 M 4 174 M 4 174 M
Net Debt 2021 5 861 M 6 861 M 6 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,54x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 23 238 M 27 278 M 27 202 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 20 184
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,16 €
Average target price 25,04 €
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ32.79%27 278
NEXTERA ENERGY5.82%160 158
ENEL S.P.A.-15.91%83 010
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.86%76 680
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.41%67 913
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.05%67 806