Fortum Oyj : concludes the sale of its 50% stake in Stockholm Exergi .

FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 15.50 EEST

Release category: Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Fortum has today concluded the sale of its 50% ownership in the Swedish district heating and cooling company Stockholm Exergi Holding AB (publ) to a consortium of European institutional investors of APG, Alecta, PGGM, Keva, and AXA. The signing of the transaction was announced on 30 June 2021.

The total consideration of the sale amounts to SEK 29.5 billion (approximately EUR 2.9 billion based on the current currency rate). Fortum will record a tax-exempt capital gain of approximately EUR 2.4 billion in the City Solutions segment's third-quarter 2021 results.

Fortum continuously reviews and optimises its business and asset portfolio to create value and enable new growth. In particular, Fortum has a good track-record in transforming and decarbonising assets and businesses. In 2020, Fortum divested the district heating businesses in Joensuu and Järvenpää, in Finland, and in July 2021, Fortum divested its district heating businesses in the Baltics.

Strategic reviews of the heating and cooling businesses in Poland and the Consumer Solutions business are still ongoing.

