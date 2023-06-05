Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:21:20 2023-06-05 am EDT
12.22 EUR   +0.11%
03:11aFortum Oyj : explores prerequisites for fossil-free hydrogen production at SSAB's site in Raahe
PU
03:01aSSAB and Fortum explore possibilities for the production of hydrogen-reduced sponge iron in Raahe
AQ
06/02Fortum Oyj : Timo Piispa appointed Head of Circular Solutions Business Unit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum Oyj : explores prerequisites for fossil-free hydrogen production at SSAB's site in Raahe

06/05/2023 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORTUM CORPORATION ONLINE NEWS 05.06.2023

Fortum and the steel company SSAB are launching a joint commercial feasibility study and technical FEED (Front End Engineering Design) study to explore the possibilities of producing hydrogen-reduced fossil-free sponge iron in Raahe, Finland. In line with its strategy, Fortum wants to drive the development of a hydrogen economy in the Nordics together with its customers and partners. The study is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The now-launched study is a continuation to the ongoing joint research project "FFS - Towards Fossil-free Steel", which began in February 2021 and has the support of Business Finland. Fortum is responsible for the hydrogen study in this project.

Fortum will study the technical and commercial feasibility of a hydrogen production plant with a maximum capacity of 700 megawatts. The study will also cover such questions as partnering and financial structures, as well as operations and safety. An environmental impact assessment process related to the production of hydrogen will also be launched during the study.

Large-scale use of hydrogen in industry is still at an early stage of development and therefore new projects will require wide-ranging research and cross-sectoral cooperation. The study results will be used as a basis for possible investment decisions at later stage.

Fortum and hydrogen

Fortum has a strong position in clean energy production, and we strive to find solutions to help our industrial customers decarbonise their operations. We want to drive the development of clean hydrogen in the Nordics together with our customers. We are actively exploring hydrogen concepts and business opportunities together with companies in multiple sectors, including pulp and paper, steel, chemical and transport.


Fortum Corporation
Communications


Further information:

Fortum News Desk, newsdesk[at] fortum[dot] com, +358 40 198 2843

Read more about Fortum and hydrogen on our website: www.fortum.com/hydrogen

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORTUM OYJ
03:11aFortum Oyj : explores prerequisites for fossil-free hydrogen production at SSAB's site in ..
PU
03:01aSSAB and Fortum explore possibilities for the production of hydrogen-reduced sponge iro..
AQ
06/02Fortum Oyj : Timo Piispa appointed Head of Circular Solutions Business Unit
PU
06/01Analysis-Remaining Western firms face tricky Russian exits
RE
05/31Fortum Oyj : and KHNP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on nuclear ..
PU
05/31Fortum Forms Nuclear Power Partnership With South Korean Nuclear Fleet Operator
MT
05/31Fortum oyj - mou extends already established cooperation to a jo…
RE
05/31Fortum oyj - scope of mou covers cooperation and information exc…
RE
05/31Fortum oyj - fortum and khnp have signed a memorandum of unders…
RE
05/26Fortum Oyj : investor presentation June 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 702 M 8 263 M 8 263 M
Net income 2023 1 119 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
Net Debt 2023 681 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,93x
Yield 2023 8,43%
Capitalization 10 951 M 11 748 M 11 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 784
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,21 €
Average target price 15,76 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-21.46%11 748
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.66%149 430
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.95%78 223
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.74%75 728
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.92%69 112
ENEL S.P.A.20.20%65 892
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer