Fortum Oyj : financial calendar in 2022 .

Release category: Financial calendar

Fortum Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2021 will be published on 3 March 2022 at approximately 9.00 EET.

Fortum will publish three interim reports in 2022:

January-March on 12 May 2022 at approximately 9.00 EEST

January-June on 12 August 2022 at approximately 9.00 EEST

January-September 10 November 2022 at approximately 9.00 EET

Fortum's Financial Statements and Operating and Financial Review for 2021 will be published during week 10 at the latest.

Fortum's Annual General Meeting 2022 is planned to be held on 5 April 2022 and the possible dividend related dates are:

The ex-dividend date: 6 April 2022

The record date for dividend payment: 7 April 2022

The dividend payment date: 14 April 2022

