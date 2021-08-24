Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/24 08:21:31 am
25.535 EUR   +0.89%
08:14aFORTUM OYJ : financial calendar in 2022 .
PU
08:01aFORTUM OYJ : financial calendar in 2022
AQ
08/20FORTUM OYJ : Correction to managers' transactions – Arun Aggarwal .
PU
Fortum Oyj : financial calendar in 2022 .

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 AUGUST 2021 AT 15:00 EEST

Release category: Financial calendar

Fortum Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2021 will be published on 3 March 2022 at approximately 9.00 EET.

Fortum will publish three interim reports in 2022:

  • January-March on 12 May 2022 at approximately 9.00 EEST
  • January-June on 12 August 2022 at approximately 9.00 EEST
  • January-September 10 November 2022 at approximately 9.00 EET

Fortum's Financial Statements and Operating and Financial Review for 2021 will be published during week 10 at the latest.

Fortum's Annual General Meeting 2022 is planned to be held on 5 April 2022 and the possible dividend related dates are:

  • The ex-dividend date: 6 April 2022
  • The record date for dividend payment: 7 April 2022
  • The dividend payment date: 14 April 2022

Fortum Corporation

Ingela Ulfves, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Further information:

Nora Hallberg, IR Manager, tel. +358040 720 1775
Rauno Tiihonen, IR Manager, tel. +358 10 453 6150
Måns Holmberg, IR Manager, tel. +358 44 518 1518
Carlo Beck, IR Manager, tel. +49 172 751 2480

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.fortum.com

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
