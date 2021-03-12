Log in
FORTUM OYJ

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Fortum Oyj : Finland's Fortum reports quarterly profits surge on Uniper boost

03/12/2021 | 02:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: Fortum logo is pictured on the biomass combined heat and power plant in Jelgava

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's biggest utility Fortum reported on Friday a bigger-than-expected jump in its fourth quarter profits, boosted by strong results at its 76%-owned German subsidiary Uniper.

Fortum said its comparable fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 928 million euros ($1.11 billion) from 398 million a year ago, beating the average estimate of 864 million according to Refinitiv data.

"As a result of the strong hedging and optimisation in the power and gas business, the fourth-quarter 2020 results of the Uniper segment significantly contributed to Fortum's comparable operating profit," Fortum Chief Executive Markus Rauramo said in a statement.

Fortum's quarterly revenues grew almost 14-fold from a year ago to 21.3 billion euros as it incorporated Uniper's numbers after raising its shareholding to around 76% from 49.99% a year earlier. It also beat analysts expectations.

"For the year 2021, the focus will be on strategy execution, further deepening the cooperation with Uniper, and delivering on the collaboration benefits identified thus far with Uniper," Rauramo said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Edmund Blair and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 1.80% 22.09 Delayed Quote.12.13%
UNIPER SE 3.44% 31.24 Delayed Quote.10.62%
Financials
Sales 2020 56 458 M 67 556 M 67 556 M
Net income 2020 1 972 M 2 360 M 2 360 M
Net Debt 2020 7 921 M 9 478 M 9 478 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
Yield 2020 5,06%
Capitalization 19 622 M 23 477 M 23 480 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 983
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 20,33 €
Last Close Price 22,09 €
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja McAlister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM OYJ12.13%23 477
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.97%145 932
ENEL S.P.A.-2.09%99 278
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.05%80 751
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.84%69 837
ORSTED A/S-22.65%64 220
