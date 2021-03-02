Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Fortum Oyj    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum Oyj : and RDIF to build the largest solar power plant in Russia

03/02/2021 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 2 March 2021

Fortum and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will build a 116 MW solar power plant in Kalmykia in Southern Russia. When commissioned, it will be the largest solar power plant in Russia. The project will be implemented by the recently established joint venture between Fortum and RDIF, which already has 350 MW of wind power plants in the Ulyanovsk and Rostov regions.

The solar power plant is estimated to be commissioned in its full scale in the second half of 2022. The first construction phase of 78 MW is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the remaining 38 MW in 2022.

In line with its strategy Fortum aims to grow a sizable portfolio of onshore wind and solar based power generation. Fortum is one of the largest players on the renewable energy market in Russia with a portfolio of 2 GW of wind and solar power parks and development projects, together with its joint ventures. 670 MW of this capacity is operational.

Fortum Corporation
Group Communications

Further information:
Måns Holmberg, Manager, IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 44 518 1518

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORTUM OYJ
04:33aFORTUM OYJ  : and RDIF to build the largest solar power plant in Russia
PU
04:26aFORTUM OYJ  : Signs Contract To Build 116-MW Solar Project In Russia
MT
01:41aFORTUM OYJ  : Invitation to the webcast on Fortum's Financial Statements Bulleti..
PU
02/26FORTUM OYJ  : Invitation to the webcast on Fortum's Financial Statements Bulleti..
AQ
02/18NOVOTEK AB  : Bokslutskommuniké januari - december -2-
DJ
02/11Novartis buys antibiotics business from GSK in generics push
RE
02/11Novartis's Sandoz to Buy GSK's Cephalosporin Antibiotics Business
DJ
02/11PRESS RELEASE : Novartis: Sandoz announces agreement to acquire GSK's cephalospo..
DJ
02/09FORTUM OYJ  : and Fermi Energia complete licensing model study for SMR deploymen..
PU
02/04NOKIA OYJ  : 4Q Boosted by One-Offs, Still Sees Challenges Ahead -- Earnings Rev..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57 200 M 68 671 M 68 671 M
Net income 2020 1 934 M 2 322 M 2 322 M
Net Debt 2020 7 912 M 9 499 M 9 499 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
Yield 2020 5,39%
Capitalization 18 379 M 22 162 M 22 064 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 19 983
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 20,03 €
Last Close Price 20,69 €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja McAlister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM OYJ5.03%22 162
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.61%148 774
ENEL S.P.A.-3.98%97 394
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.07%77 727
ORSTED A/S-19.50%68 170
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.94%66 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ