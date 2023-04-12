Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:01:09 2023-04-12 am EDT
14.72 EUR   -1.11%
10:30aFortum Oyj : unequivocally rejects Vestas claim of Russian sanctions breach – commercial contract breach by Vestas now in ICC arbitration
PU
04/06Fortum Oyj : Russian joint venture has participated in a local wind auction – will not invest in Russia
PU
04/06Fortum Oyj : investor presentation April 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum Oyj : unequivocally rejects Vestas claim of Russian sanctions breach – commercial contract breach by Vestas now in ICC arbitration

04/12/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fortum will vigorously defend itself against false claims by former business partner Vestas that it flouted sanctions against Russia in a commercial dispute between the two Nordic companies. Fortum is currently pursuing ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) arbitration in Stockholm against Vestas. The arbitration relates to a dispute about contractual breaches in connection with former wind park projects in Russia. Both companies entered the contract before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and before 2022 energy related sanctions against Russia were in place.

The commercial dispute concerns projects to build several wind parks with more than 50 wind turbines in Russia for which Fortum had already made sizeable advance payments to Vestas. Vestas did not deliver on its contractual obligations and yet refused to repay the advance payments and other project-related costs. Fortum engaged in multiple discussions and negotiations with Vestas during several months with the goal to find a mutually acceptable solution. As the negotiations were not successful, Fortum was left with no other option than to resort to arbitration.

"As in all business partnerships, Fortum values cooperation and transparency, and has been ready to find a reasonable solution that is acceptable to both parties. As this has not been possible, we believe ICC arbitration is a fair way to settle this commercial dispute based on the facts," says Nora Steiner-Forsberg, General Counsel, Fortum. "We are at a loss to understand why our long-standing business partner Vestas would suddenly question our adherence to EU sanctions in this case. There is absolutely no doubt about Fortum's commitment to upholding and defending EU laws, EU sanctions, and ultimately EU unity," says Steiner-Forsberg.

Fortum complies with all applicable laws including EU sanctions and has a sanctions compliance programme in place to ensure that. In May 2022, Fortum announced that it started a controlled exit from the Russian market, with a divestment of its Russian operations as the preferred path. The divestment process has progressed and is ongoing, but requires approval by the Russian authorities.

Fortum will not comment further on contractual details that are under arbitration.

Fortum News Desk

Mon - Fri: 9:00 - 16:00 (GMT +2)

newsdesk[at] fortum[dot] com

+358 40 198 2843

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fortum Oyj published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORTUM OYJ
10:30aFortum Oyj : unequivocally rejects Vestas claim of Russian sanctions breach – commer..
PU
04/06Fortum Oyj : Russian joint venture has participated in a local wind auction – will n..
PU
04/06Fortum Oyj : investor presentation April 2023
PU
03/30Fortum's Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant Disposal Facility Gets Operating License
MT
03/30Fortum Oyj : Finnish Government grants operating licence for Fortum's final disposal facil..
PU
03/30Fortum's Sustainability 2022 report published
AQ
03/30Fortum Oyj : Sustainability 2022
PU
03/30H2 Green Steel has entered into a long-term frame agreement with Fortum for electricity..
AQ
03/27Metsä Partners with Fortum to Recover CO2 from Pulp Mills
MT
03/27Fortum Oyj : and Metsä Group to jointly explore processing wood-based carbon dioxide with ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 302 M 9 061 M 9 061 M
Net income 2023 1 442 M 1 573 M 1 573 M
Net Debt 2023 1 333 M 1 455 M 1 455 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,15x
Yield 2023 7,05%
Capitalization 13 356 M 14 577 M 14 577 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 964
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,89 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-4.21%14 577
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.29%158 512
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.91%80 310
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.88%78 216
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.75%76 564
ENEL S.P.A.17.38%65 470
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer