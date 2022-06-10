Log in
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
2022-06-10
16.86 EUR   -1.11%
03:16aFortum Sells Stake in Electric Vehicle Charging Point Operator to Infracapital For $85 Million
DJ
02:12aFortum To Sell 30% Recharge Stake To M&G's Infracapital For $85 Million
MT
02:01aFortum to sell remaining ownership in charging point operator Recharge AS to Infracapital
AQ
Fortum Sells Stake in Electric Vehicle Charging Point Operator to Infracapital For $85 Million

06/10/2022 | 03:16am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Finnish energy group Fortum Oyj said Friday that it is selling its 30% stake in electric vehicle charging point operator Recharge AS to Infracapital for around 80 million euros ($85.0 million).

Infracapital, the infrastructure equity investment arm of M&G PLC, will own 100% of Recharge on completion of the deal, it said.

Infracapital acquired the majority share of Recharge in May 2020, with Fortum and Infracapital cooperating through a joint venture to accelerate growth of the public charging network.

Recharge has more than 4,600 connectors at 830 locations across the Nordics.

"The divestment of Recharge enables new growth investments in areas that align with our strategy," said Ilkka Lassila, Chief Operating Officer of Fortum's digital clean energy investment unit Valkea Growth Club.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 0315ET

