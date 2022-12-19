Advanced search
News
Summary
FORTUM
FI0009007132
FORTUM OYJ
(FORTUM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04:45 2022-12-19 am EST
14.92
EUR
+4.08%
04:18a
Fortum to Divest Uniper Shares to Germany for EUR500 Million; EUR4 Billion Loan Repayment Agreed
MT
04:13a
Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany
RE
04:07a
Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany
RE
Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany
12/19/2022 | 04:07am EST
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum on Monday said it had signed the final terms of an agreement that will allow the company to sell its shares in troubled utility Uniper to the German government.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editig by Terje Solsvik)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ
4.01%
14.905
-46.91%
UNIPER SE
-1.11%
2.85
-93.11%
All news about FORTUM OYJ
04:18a
Fortum to Divest Uniper Shares to Germany for EUR500 Million; EUR4 Billion Loan Repayme..
MT
04:13a
Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany
RE
04:07a
Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany
RE
04:02a
Gas giant Uniper's rapid road to German nationalisation
RE
03:46a
Fortum, Uniper and the German State have signed the final stabilisation agreements - Fo..
AQ
12/18
Uniper CFO To Take On Same Role At Parent Fortum In 2023
MT
12/16
Exclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives
RE
12/16
Fortum CFO steps down, to be replaced by Uniper executive
RE
12/16
Uniper CFO Tuomela to leave in March
RE
12/16
Fortum's revised strategy and business structure to be announced in March - Tiina Tuome..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
09/29
FORTUM OYJ : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
09/27
Moody's Raises Fortum's Outlook To Negative From Rating Under Review
MT
09/22
FORTUM OYJ : Upgraded to Buy by Oddo
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
8 221 M
8 717 M
8 717 M
Net income 2022
68,9 M
73,0 M
73,0 M
Net Debt 2022
2 447 M
2 595 M
2 595 M
P/E ratio 2022
56,3x
Yield 2022
6,27%
Capitalization
12 858 M
13 634 M
13 634 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,86x
EV / Sales 2023
1,59x
Nbr of Employees
7 830
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
14,33 €
Average target price
17,88 €
Spread / Average Target
24,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo
President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther
Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala
Chairman
Anja McAlister
Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ
-46.91%
13 634
NEXTERA ENERGY
-9.88%
167 200
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
-4.35%
77 268
SOUTHERN COMPANY
1.24%
75 517
IBERDROLA, S.A.
2.93%
71 220
ENEL S.P.A.
-28.33%
54 400
More Results
