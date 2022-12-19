Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 8 221 M 8 717 M 8 717 M Net income 2022 68,9 M 73,0 M 73,0 M Net Debt 2022 2 447 M 2 595 M 2 595 M P/E ratio 2022 56,3x Yield 2022 6,27% Capitalization 12 858 M 13 634 M 13 634 M EV / Sales 2022 1,86x EV / Sales 2023 1,59x Nbr of Employees 7 830 Free-Float - Chart FORTUM OYJ Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 14,33 € Average target price 17,88 € Spread / Average Target 24,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman Essimari Kairisto Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FORTUM OYJ -46.91% 13 634 NEXTERA ENERGY -9.88% 167 200 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -4.35% 77 268 SOUTHERN COMPANY 1.24% 75 517 IBERDROLA, S.A. 2.93% 71 220 ENEL S.P.A. -28.33% 54 400