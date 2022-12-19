Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany

HELSINKI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum
on Monday said it had signed the final terms of an
agreement that will allow the company to sell its shares in
troubled utility Uniper to the German government.
The German government in late September agreed to take over
Fortum's Uniper subsidiary, effectively nationalising the gas
importer to try to cover losses incurred after Russia cut
supplies.
Fortum on Monday said it would sell its Uniper shares to
Germany for 0.5 billion euros ($532 million) and get back a
parent loan of 4 billion euros, in line with the earlier
agreement.
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine
Jacobsen)