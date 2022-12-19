Advanced search
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45 2022-12-19 am EST
14.92 EUR   +4.08%
04:18aFortum to Divest Uniper Shares to Germany for EUR500 Million; EUR4 Billion Loan Repayment Agreed
MT
04:13aFortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany
RE
04:07aFortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany
RE
Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany

12/19/2022 | 04:13am EST
HELSINKI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum on Monday said it had signed the final terms of an agreement that will allow the company to sell its shares in troubled utility Uniper to the German government.

The German government in late September agreed to take over Fortum's Uniper subsidiary, effectively nationalising the gas importer to try to cover losses incurred after Russia cut supplies.

Fortum on Monday said it would sell its Uniper shares to Germany for 0.5 billion euros ($532 million) and get back a parent loan of 4 billion euros, in line with the earlier agreement. ($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 4.01% 14.905 Delayed Quote.-46.91%
UNIPER SE -1.11% 2.85 Delayed Quote.-93.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.52% 66.25 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
