    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:00 2022-12-21 am EST
16.16 EUR   +1.49%
Fortum concludes sale of Uniper to German government

12/21/2022 | 10:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Uniper CEO Maubach addresses the media in Duesseldorf

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum said on Wednesday it had concluded the sale of its stake in utility Uniper to the German State.

The German government in late September agreed to take over Fortum's Uniper subsidiary, nationalising the gas importer amid heavy losses incurred after Russia cut supplies.

"Today, Fortum has received the total consideration of the share transaction of approximately 0.5 billion euros ($530.50 million) and Uniper has repaid the shareholder loan of 4 billion euros granted by Fortum," the Finnish company said.

Out of the 4 billion euros, a total of 3 billion will be released by year-end, while the remaining 1 billion, with a full German governmnt guarantee, will be released no later than at the end of June 2023, Fortum added.

($1 = 0.9425 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 1.70% 16.195 Delayed Quote.-41.02%
UNIPER SE 3.36% 3.08 Delayed Quote.-92.87%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.32% 71.547 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 221 M 8 737 M 8 737 M
Net income 2022 68,9 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net Debt 2022 2 447 M 2 601 M 2 601 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,5x
Yield 2022 5,64%
Capitalization 14 284 M 15 180 M 15 180 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 830
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,92 €
Average target price 17,88 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-41.02%15 180
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.54%165 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.47%77 168
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%75 561
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.84%72 012
ENEL S.P.A.-28.37%54 489