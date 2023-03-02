Fortum's profit beats forecasts

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in October-December comparable operating profit, its first as a stand-alone company after deconsolidating former German subsidiary Uniper.
The utility's October-December comparable operating profit rose to 744 million euros ($792 million) from 519 million a year ago, beating the 611.9 million euro mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9398 euros)
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Essi Lehto)