Fortum's profit beats forecasts

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 8 596 M 9 174 M 9 174 M Net income 2022 1 015 M 1 083 M 1 083 M Net Debt 2022 2 080 M 2 220 M 2 220 M P/E ratio 2022 12,5x Yield 2022 6,34% Capitalization 12 813 M 13 674 M 13 674 M EV / Sales 2022 1,73x EV / Sales 2023 1,69x Nbr of Employees 7 830 Free-Float 47,9% Chart FORTUM OYJ Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 14,28 € Average target price 16,50 € Spread / Average Target 15,5% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman Essimari Kairisto Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FORTUM OYJ -8.11% 13 674 NEXTERA ENERGY -16.42% 141 172 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -8.48% 72 588 IBERDROLA, S.A. -2.93% 72 301 SOUTHERN COMPANY -11.69% 68 667 ENEL S.P.A. 5.71% 57 346