Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:01:45 2023-03-02 am EST
14.55 EUR   +1.86%
02:12aFortum's profit beats forecasts
RE
02:01aFortum updates business and reporting structure, and appoints new members to the Leadership Team
AQ
02:01aFortum Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 : Weathering through the European energy crisis - a year of decisive actions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortum's profit beats forecasts

03/02/2023 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in October-December comparable operating profit, its first as a stand-alone company after deconsolidating former German subsidiary Uniper.

The utility's October-December comparable operating profit rose to 744 million euros ($792 million) from 519 million a year ago, beating the 611.9 million euro mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Essi Lehto)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ -1.24% 14.28 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
UNIPER SE -0.51% 2.728 Delayed Quote.5.41%
All news about FORTUM OYJ
02:12aFortum's profit beats forecasts
RE
02:01aFortum updates business and reporting structure, and appoints new members to the Leader..
AQ
02:01aFortum Financial Statements Bulletin : Weathering through the European energy crisis - a y..
AQ
02/28Fortum Oyj : pilot successful in capturing and utilising CO2 emissions of waste incin­er­a..
PU
02/17European companies caution EU against major power market revamp
RE
02/16Fortum Secures Operating License For Nuclear Power Plant in Finland
MT
02/16The Finnish Government has granted a new operating licence for Fortum's Loviisa nuclear..
AQ
02/16The Finnish Government Grants New Operating Licence for Fortum's Loviisa Nuclear Power ..
CI
02/10Fortum publishes its Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 and the Group's new strategy on..
AQ
02/08Fortum Flags Additional EUR990 Million Hit from Delayed Russian Exit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 596 M 9 174 M 9 174 M
Net income 2022 1 015 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
Net Debt 2022 2 080 M 2 220 M 2 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 6,34%
Capitalization 12 813 M 13 674 M 13 674 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 7 830
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,28 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-8.11%13 674
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.42%141 172
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.48%72 588
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.93%72 301
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.69%68 667
ENEL S.P.A.5.71%57 346