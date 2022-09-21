Germany nationalises gas importer Uniper

The agreement comprises a capital increase of 8 billion euros ($7.94 billion) for an issue price of 1.70 euros per share excluding the shareholders' subscription rights, Uniper said in a statement.

After completion of the capital increase, which will exclusively be signed by the German government, and the share buy, the government will hold around 99% of Uniper, the economy ministry said.

The package "creates a clear ownership structure in order to secure Uniper, and thus the energy supply for companies, municipal utilities and consumers," it said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will make a statement at 08:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Uniper, it said.

Russia cutting back natural gas supplies and last month closing the Nord Stream 1 gas pipe have led Uniper, Germany's largest gas importer, to financial dire straits, triggering a rescue package with Berlin which was agreed in July.

Fortum will be paid back a 4-billion-euro parent company loan and released from its 4-billion-euro parent guarantee which it had given to Uniper earlier this year, Fortum said.

($1 = 1.0075 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, Anne Kauranen, Kirsti Knolle editing by Stine Jacobsen, Paul Carrel)