Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  09:01 2022-09-20 am EDT
12.10 EUR   +9.50%
02:28aGermany nationalises gas importer Uniper
RE
02:27aGermany nationalizes country's biggest gas importer Uniper
AQ
02:07aFinnish State-owned Fortum Reaches Deal To Sell Uniper Stake To Germany
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany nationalises gas importer Uniper

09/21/2022 | 02:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of German utility Uniper, addresses the media in Duesseldorf

BERLIN/HELSINKI (Reuters) - Germany has agreed to nationalise Uniper by buying Fortum's stake in the gas importer to secure operations and keep its business going, the three parties involved said on Wednesday.

The agreement comprises a capital increase of 8 billion euros ($7.94 billion) for an issue price of 1.70 euros per share excluding the shareholders' subscription rights, Uniper said in a statement.

After completion of the capital increase, which will exclusively be signed by the German government, and the share buy, the government will hold around 99% of Uniper, the economy ministry said.

The package "creates a clear ownership structure in order to secure Uniper, and thus the energy supply for companies, municipal utilities and consumers," it said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will make a statement at 08:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Uniper, it said.

Russia cutting back natural gas supplies and last month closing the Nord Stream 1 gas pipe have led Uniper, Germany's largest gas importer, to financial dire straits, triggering a rescue package with Berlin which was agreed in July.

Fortum will be paid back a 4-billion-euro parent company loan and released from its 4-billion-euro parent guarantee which it had given to Uniper earlier this year, Fortum said.

($1 = 1.0075 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, Anne Kauranen, Kirsti Knolle editing by Stine Jacobsen, Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 9.50% 12.1 Delayed Quote.-55.17%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.53% 369.3698 Real-time Quote.112.04%
UNIPER SE 3.83% 4.176 Delayed Quote.-90.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.43% 60.325 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
All news about FORTUM OYJ
02:28aGermany nationalises gas importer Uniper
RE
02:27aGermany nationalizes country's biggest gas importer Uniper
AQ
02:07aFinnish State-owned Fortum Reaches Deal To Sell Uniper Stake To Germany
MT
01:48aFortum sells Uniper stake to Germany for 0.5 billion euros
RE
01:41aFortum to fully divest Uniper to the German State
AQ
01:31aUniper set for nationalisation as German government closes in on Fortnum deal
AQ
12:19aFortum to Fully Divest Uniper Stake to the German State
DJ
09/20Finland prioritises Fortum's core business, minister says
RE
09/20European Stocks Fall Tuesday; Swiss Economic Outlook Deteriorates
MT
09/20Germany close to deal on nationalizing gas company Uniper
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUM OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 161 B 161 B 161 B
Net income 2022 -6 430 M -6 423 M -6 423 M
Net Debt 2022 7 875 M 7 866 M 7 866 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,57x
Yield 2022 8,72%
Capitalization 10 748 M 10 737 M 10 737 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 18 961
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,10 €
Average target price 15,01 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-55.17%10 737
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.22%170 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.60%83 201
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.71%82 240
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.87%67 583
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.43%65 664