  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Fortum Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/06 03:59:59 pm EDT
15.32 EUR   -1.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rosatom unit seeks compensation from Finnish group on ditching nuclear power plant contract

05/06/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Finland's Fennovoima ends Rosatom contract for nuclear power plant

(Reuters) - The Finnish unit of Russia's state-owned Rosatom said on Friday it will demand compensation from Finnish consortium Fennovoima for "unlawful termination" of contract for the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland.

Earlier in the week, Fennovoima announced it had scrapped the contract due to "significant delays and inability to deliver the project" by Rosatom's Finnish subsidiary RAOS Project. The war in Ukraine has worsened risks for the project.

Fennovoima's decision to terminate Hanhikivi-1 NPP project is "non-market and politically motivated," RAOS Project said in a statement, adding it was extremely disappointed by the decision.

The company said it has explored options for forging the reactor pressure vessel for Hanhikivi 1 elsewhere than the Kramatorsk plant in Ukraine.

The plant was commissioned by Fennovoima, a consortium in which Finnish stakeholders including Outokumpu, Fortum and SSAB own two thirds. Rosatom's subsidiary RAOS Voima holds the rest.

The cost of the planned facility was initially set at 7.5 billion euros ($7.91 billion). The chairman of Fennovoima's board Esa Harmala said earlier that the consortium had already spent 600-700 million euros on the facility.

($1 = 0.9479 euros)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna, Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ -1.41% 15.37 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
OUTOKUMPU OYJ 7.48% 5.002 Delayed Quote.-15.38%
SSAB AB 0.47% 55.88 Delayed Quote.6.06%
VESSEL CO., LTD. 1.85% 9370 End-of-day quote.163.94%
Financials
Sales 2022 74 342 M 78 761 M 78 761 M
Net income 2022 1 546 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
Net Debt 2022 5 465 M 5 790 M 5 790 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 7,46%
Capitalization 13 849 M 14 672 M 14 672 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 805
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart FORTUM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fortum Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,59 €
Average target price 22,56 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Anja McAlister Deputy Chairman
Essimari Kairisto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUM OYJ-42.24%14 548
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.05%141 130
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.91%84 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.73%78 691
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.89%72 190
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.70%67 318