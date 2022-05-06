Rosatom unit seeks compensation from Finnish group on ditching nuclear power plant contract

May 6 (Reuters) - The Finnish unit of Russia's state-owned
Rosatom said on Friday it will demand compensation from Finnish
consortium Fennovoima for "unlawful termination" of contract for
the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland.
Earlier in the week, Fennovoima announced it had scrapped
the contract due to "significant delays and inability to deliver
the project" by Rosatom's Finnish subsidiary RAOS Project. The
war in Ukraine has worsened risks for the project.
Fennovoima's decision to terminate Hanhikivi-1 NPP project
is "non-market and politically motivated," RAOS Project said in
a statement, adding it was extremely disappointed by the
decision.
The company said it has explored options for forging the
reactor pressure vessel for Hanhikivi 1 elsewhere than the
Kramatorsk plant in Ukraine.
The plant was commissioned by Fennovoima, a consortium in
which Finnish stakeholders including Outokumpu,
Fortum and SSAB own two thirds. Rosatom's
subsidiary RAOS Voima holds the rest.
The cost of the planned facility was initially set at 7.5
billion euros ($7.91 billion). The chairman of Fennovoima's
board Esa Harmala said earlier that the consortium had already
spent 600-700 million euros on the facility.
($1 = 0.9479 euros)
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna, Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and
Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by David Gregorio)