FORTUM OYJ    FORTUM   FI0009007132

FORTUM OYJ

(FORTUM)
Uniper seeks court ruling over Dutch coal exit

04/16/2021 | 02:43am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Uniper is seeking a court ruling on whether plans by the Netherlands to shut all coal-fired power plants in the country are legal, the German-based utility said on Friday.

Under the Dutch plans, Uniper's 1.07 gigawatt (GW) Maasvlakte MPP 3 plant must close by Jan. 1, 2030, about 15 years after it was opened.

"Uniper has consistently expressed its concerns to the ministry and members of Parliament and the Senate about the fact that the law is lacking sufficient compensation," Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland's Fortum, said.

"In Uniper's view, this law is unbalanced as Uniper cannot execute its ownership rights, but is also not compensated."

Uniper's comments come after larger peer RWE in February filed a lawsuit to seek compensation from the Dutch government for the planned shutdown of its 1.56 GW Eemshaven plant.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by David Holmes and Caroline Copley)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 0.31% 22.42 Delayed Quote.13.45%
RWE AG 0.18% 34.05 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
UNIPER SE -0.88% 30.37 Delayed Quote.7.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 67 108 M 80 295 M 80 295 M
Net income 2021 1 442 M 1 725 M 1 725 M
Net Debt 2021 7 342 M 8 785 M 8 785 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 5,05%
Capitalization 19 916 M 23 828 M 23 829 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 754
Free-Float 47,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,03 €
Last Close Price 22,42 €
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Matti Juhani Lievonen Chairman
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja McAlister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUM OYJ13.45%23 828
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.3.93%155 209
ENEL S.P.A.2.82%103 545
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.54%86 354
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.90%75 991
ORSTED A/S-18.62%68 445
