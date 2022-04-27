Log in
Fortum's Uniper Forecasts $2 Million Earnings Hit Amid Gas Storage Optimization In Q1
MT
Germany's Uniper posts $3.2 bln Q1 loss on Russia-related impairments
RE
FORTUM OYJ : subsidiary Uniper issues a negative profit warning for the first quarter 2022 results, confirms full-year result guidance for 2022 .
PU
Uniper sees Russian gas imports as safe despite supply stop to Poland, Bulgaria

04/27/2022 | 05:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Uniper sees Russian gas flows into Germany as secure for now despite a halt in supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as transit volumes headed elsewhere would be unaffected, Germany's top importer of Russian gas said on Wednesday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom earlier said it had halted gas supplies to the two European countries in its toughest response so far to Western sanctions imposed against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Polish state-owned PGNiG confirmed its supplies from Gazprom had been cut.

"That is a deal between that counterpart and Gazprom. So it will not have an impact on the transit of volumes through Poland," Uniper's Chief Commercial Officer Niek den Hollander told analysts after presenting preliminary first-quarter results.

"So anyone who is offtaking, for instance in Germany, could theoretically still continue to use that route through the Yamal pipeline," he said. "As for Bulgaria, we think it's a similar situation."

Uniper also confirmed it expected to be able to pay for long-term gas contracts under a scheme proposed by Moscow, which demands that payments should be made in roubles.

"We consider that the amendment of the payment process complies with the sanctions law and so the payments are possible," Uniper finance chief Tiina Tuomela said, chiming with last week's assessment by the European Commission.

Uniper was using a mechanism that allowed payments in euros, which are the turned into roubles on the Russian bank side via Gaprombank, she said, adding the next payment under that scheme would be made at the end of May.

Uniper shares fell more than 5% after it reported a preliminary 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) net loss for the first quarter, citing impairment charges related to its Russian unit Unipro and as well as the suspended Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

($1 = 0.9420 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Louise Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)

By Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz


© Reuters 2022
