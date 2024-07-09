FORTUNA MINING CORP.

(the "Company")

POSITION DESCRIPTION - CHAIR OF THE BOARD

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has ultimate accountability for the management of the Company. Critical to meeting this accountability is the Board's relationship with the Company's senior officers ("Management") and the Company's shareholders.

The Chair, as the presiding Board member, ensures that these relationships are effective and efficient. If the Chair is not independent ("Non-Independent") pursuant to the definitions of independence set out in National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees and any applicable rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, the Board may select one of the independent members of the Board to be appointed as the lead director (the "Lead Director").

In performing the role of Chair, the Chair shall work with the CEO and, if applicable, the Lead Director, to manage the Board and ensure effective relations with shareholders.

WORKING WITH MANAGEMENT

The Chair acts as a resource for the CEO, including helping to define problems, review strategy, maintain accountability, build relationships and ensure the CEO is aware of concerns of the Board and shareholders. If the Board has appointed a Lead Director, the Chair shall involve the Lead Director appropriately in his or her interactions with Management.

MANAGING THE BOARD

The Chair: