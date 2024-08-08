August 8, 2024
Q2 2024 Financial and
Operational Results
Webcast
Q2 2024
Highlights
Lindero Mine, Argentina
Q2 2024 Highlights
Solid production and financial results
Production
Au Eq1,2
Cash Cost / oz Au Eq5,6
229,113 oz Au Eq produced in H1 20241
116.6 koz
$988
22% increase compared to H1 2023 (187,564 oz Au Eq)
Q2 2023: 93.5 koz
Q2 2023: $968
AISC $/oz Au Eq5,6
$1,656
Q2 2023: $1,799
Financial Results
Cash from operations
FCF from
Adjusted EPS of $0.10, an increase from $0.01 reported in Q2 2023
before WC3
Operations5
$93.0 M
$38.6 M
CFPS before working capital of $0.304
Q2 2023: $41.6 M
Q2 2023: $9.5 M
Growth and Development
Kingfisher Prospect7
Diamba Sud Project8
Séguéla: Exciting gold discovery at Kingfisher with continuous drill defined
23.7 g/t @ 17.8 m
31.3 g/t @ 12.0 m
mineralization along 2 km of strike
Diamba: Fortuna resource estimation expected in Q4 2024
Estimated true width
Estimated true width
Drillhole: SGDD133
Drillhole: DSDD243
Financial Position
Total net debt5,6
Liquidity6
Closed 3.75% convertible senior unsecured notes offering for $172.5
$66.5 M
$355.6 M
million; due 2029
at end of Q2 2024
at end of Q2 2024
Net payment of $125.0 million made on revolving credit facility bringing the
outstanding balance to zero
Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso
Q2 2024 Production and AISC
On-track to meet annual guidance of 457 to 497 koz Au Eq4 and AISC of $1,485 to $1,640/oz Au Eq4
Q2
2024 Au1
Q1
2024 Au5
Gold Production
92.7 koz
89.7 koz
Q2
2023: 64.3 koz
Q2
2024 Ag1
Q1
2024 Ag5
Silver Production
1.0 Moz
1.1 Moz
Q2
2023: 1.3 Moz
Q2
20242
Q1
20242
Consolidated Cash Cost3
$988/oz Au Eq
$879/oz Au Eq
Q2
2023: $968/oz Au Eq
Q2
20242
Q1
20242
Consolidated AISC3
$1,656/oz Au Eq
$1,495/oz Au Eq
Q2
2023: $1,799/oz Au Eq
Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire
Financial
Overview
Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso
Q2 2024 Consolidated Sales
Sales of $260.0 million; a 64% increase from the same period in 2023
Realized Precious Metals Prices1
Precious metals
contribution2
32.00
91%
28.00
$2
9.10
24.00
81%
20.00
Net Sales of
Silver ($/oz)
16.00
Silver
Gold
10%
$260.0 M
12.00
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Lead
5%
Zinc
4%
2,400
2,200
2,000
1,800
1,600
1,400
$2,334
Gold ($/oz)
Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
Strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 43 %1
($M, except in earnings per share figure)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
% Change
/ Q2 2023
Sales
260.0
158.4
64 %
Operating income
55.4
7.7
619 %
Attributable net income
40.6
3.1
1,210 %
EPS, basic
0.13
0.01
1,200 %
Adjusted attributable net income1
30.4
2.5
1,116 %
Adjusted EBITDA1
112.7
44.4
154 %
Net cash provided by operating activities
73.5
44.2
66 %
Free Cash Flow from ongoing operations1
38.6
9.5
306 %
-
Adjusted net income
attributable to Fortuna shareholders1 of $30.4 M or $0.10 per share reflects higher gold sold of 61% and higher gold price of 18%
- Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 of $38.6 M was driven by higher EBITDA of $68.3 M partially offset by negative working capital
changes in Q2 2024 and higher taxes paid related to the Séguéla mine
Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
Strong liquidity from free cash flow and issue of convertible notes
Cash
Undrawn credit facility
356
162
213
213
250
98
85
45
125
93
118
128
88
106
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Total Liquidity
98
162
213
213
356
Total Debt
292
252
211
171
218
Senior secured debt
246
206
165
125
0
Convertible debenture
46
46
46
46
218
Total Net Debt1
198
134
83
83
67
- In June, convertible senior notes for $172.5 M were issued, which were partially used to pay in full the outstanding $125.0 M under the revolving credit facility
- Total debt of $218 M includes $46 M of the 2019 convertible debentures which were converted or redeemed subsequent to the end of the quarter
- Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio: 0.2:12
Numbers in the table have been rounded
Lindero Mine, Argentina
Q2 2024
Operational
Highlights
Lindero Mine, Argentina
Operations
Solid Q2 production of 116,570 oz Au Eq; Yaramoko reaches 1 million ounces gold poured
Séguéla Mine | CÔTE D'IVOIRE
Gold Production (oz)
Cash Cost1 ($/oz Au)
AISC1 ($/oz Au)
32,983
$564
$1,097
Q2 2023: 4,023
Q2 2023: -
Q2 2023: -
Lindero Mine | ARGENTINA
Gold Production (oz)
Cash Cost1 ($/oz Au)
AISC1 ($/oz Au)
22,874
$1,092
$2,033
Q2 2023: 25,456
Q2 2023: $878
Q2 2023: $1,686
Yaramoko Mine | BURKINA FASO
Gold Production (oz)
Cash Cost1 ($/oz Au)
AISC1 ($/oz Au)
31,447
$896
$1,389
Q2 2023: 29,002
Q2 2023: $719
Q2 2023: $1,626
