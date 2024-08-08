August 8, 2024

Q2 2024 Highlights

Solid production and financial results

Production

Au Eq1,2

Cash Cost / oz Au Eq5,6

229,113 oz Au Eq produced in H1 20241

116.6 koz

$988

22% increase compared to H1 2023 (187,564 oz Au Eq)

Q2 2023: 93.5 koz

Q2 2023: $968

AISC $/oz Au Eq5,6

$1,656

Q2 2023: $1,799

Financial Results

Cash from operations

FCF from

Adjusted EPS of $0.10, an increase from $0.01 reported in Q2 2023

before WC3

Operations5

$93.0 M

$38.6 M

CFPS before working capital of $0.304

Q2 2023: $41.6 M

Q2 2023: $9.5 M

Growth and Development

Kingfisher Prospect7

Diamba Sud Project8

Séguéla: Exciting gold discovery at Kingfisher with continuous drill defined

23.7 g/t @ 17.8 m

31.3 g/t @ 12.0 m

mineralization along 2 km of strike

Diamba: Fortuna resource estimation expected in Q4 2024

Estimated true width

Estimated true width

Drillhole: SGDD133

Drillhole: DSDD243

Financial Position

Total net debt5,6

Liquidity6

Closed 3.75% convertible senior unsecured notes offering for $172.5

$66.5 M

$355.6 M

million; due 2029

at end of Q2 2024

at end of Q2 2024

Net payment of $125.0 million made on revolving credit facility bringing the

outstanding balance to zero

See appendix for notes

Fortuna Mining Corp. | Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results Webcast

Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso

3

Q2 2024 Production and AISC

On-track to meet annual guidance of 457 to 497 koz Au Eq4 and AISC of $1,485 to $1,640/oz Au Eq4

Q2

2024 Au1

Q1

2024 Au5

Gold Production

92.7 koz

89.7 koz

Q2

2023: 64.3 koz

Q2

2024 Ag1

Q1

2024 Ag5

Silver Production

1.0 Moz

1.1 Moz

Q2

2023: 1.3 Moz

Q2

20242

Q1

20242

Consolidated Cash Cost3

$988/oz Au Eq

$879/oz Au Eq

Q2

2023: $968/oz Au Eq

Q2

20242

Q1

20242

Consolidated AISC3

$1,656/oz Au Eq

$1,495/oz Au Eq

Q2

2023: $1,799/oz Au Eq

Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

See appendix for notes

Fortuna Mining Corp. | Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results Webcast

4

Financial

Overview

Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso

Fortuna Mining Corp. | Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results Webcast

5

Q2 2024 Consolidated Sales

Sales of $260.0 million; a 64% increase from the same period in 2023

Realized Precious Metals Prices1

Precious metals

contribution2

32.00

91%

28.00

$2

9.10

24.00

81%

20.00

Net Sales of

Silver ($/oz)

16.00

Silver

Gold

10%

$260.0 M

12.00

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Lead

5%

Zinc

4%

2,400

2,200

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

$2,334

Gold ($/oz)

Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Q2 24

See appendix for notes

Fortuna Mining Corp. | Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results Webcast

6

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 43 %1

($M, except in earnings per share figure)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

% Change

/ Q2 2023

Sales

260.0

158.4

64 %

Operating income

55.4

7.7

619 %

Attributable net income

40.6

3.1

1,210 %

EPS, basic

0.13

0.01

1,200 %

Adjusted attributable net income1

30.4

2.5

1,116 %

Adjusted EBITDA1

112.7

44.4

154 %

Net cash provided by operating activities

73.5

44.2

66 %

Free Cash Flow from ongoing operations1

38.6

9.5

306 %

See appendix for notes and non-IFRS measures

Fortuna Mining Corp. | Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results Webcast

  • Adjusted net income
    attributable to Fortuna shareholders1 of $30.4 M or $0.10 per share reflects higher gold sold of 61% and higher gold price of 18%
  • Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 of $38.6 M was driven by higher EBITDA of $68.3 M partially offset by negative working capital
    changes in Q2 2024 and higher taxes paid related to the Séguéla mine

Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

7

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Strong liquidity from free cash flow and issue of convertible notes

Cash

Undrawn credit facility

356

162

213

213

250

98

85

45

125

93

118

128

88

106

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Total Liquidity

98

162

213

213

356

Total Debt

292

252

211

171

218

Senior secured debt

246

206

165

125

0

Convertible debenture

46

46

46

46

218

Total Net Debt1

198

134

83

83

67

  • In June, convertible senior notes for $172.5 M were issued, which were partially used to pay in full the outstanding $125.0 M under the revolving credit facility
  • Total debt of $218 M includes $46 M of the 2019 convertible debentures which were converted or redeemed subsequent to the end of the quarter
  • Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio: 0.2:12

Numbers in the table have been rounded

See appendix for notes and non-IFRS measures

Lindero Mine, Argentina

Fortuna Mining Corp. | Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results Webcast

8

Q2 2024

Operational

Highlights

Lindero Mine, Argentina

Fortuna Mining Corp. | Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results Webcast

9

Operations

Solid Q2 production of 116,570 oz Au Eq; Yaramoko reaches 1 million ounces gold poured

Séguéla Mine | CÔTE D'IVOIRE

Gold Production (oz)

Cash Cost1 ($/oz Au)

AISC1 ($/oz Au)

32,983

$564

$1,097

Q2 2023: 4,023

Q2 2023: -

Q2 2023: -

Lindero Mine | ARGENTINA

Gold Production (oz)

Cash Cost1 ($/oz Au)

AISC1 ($/oz Au)

22,874

$1,092

$2,033

Q2 2023: 25,456

Q2 2023: $878

Q2 2023: $1,686

Yaramoko Mine | BURKINA FASO

Gold Production (oz)

Cash Cost1 ($/oz Au)

AISC1 ($/oz Au)

31,447

$896

$1,389

Q2 2023: 29,002

Q2 2023: $719

Q2 2023: $1,626

See appendix for notes

Fortuna Mining Corp. | Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results Webcast

10

