Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote dâIvoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote dâIvoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan. The Seguela Mine in Cote dâIvoire consists of the Antenna, Koula, Agouti, Boulder, Ancien, and Sunbird deposits, which will be mined via open-pit methods. Its Yaramoko Mine is in the Hounde greenstone belt region in the Province of Bale in southwestern Burkina Faso. The Lindero Mine is in Salta, Argentina. The San Jose Mine in the Taviche Mining District, Oaxaca, Mexico, produces silver and gold. Caylloma Mine in the Caylloma District of Arequipa, Peru.