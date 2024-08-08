MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
As of August 7, 2024
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial position and results of operations for Fortuna Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Fortuna") (formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.) (TSX: FVI and NYSE: FSM) should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "2023 Financial Statements") and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (the "Q2 2024 Financial Statements") and the related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Accounting Standard 34, Interim financial reporting, using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company changed its name on June 20, 2024. For further information on the Company, reference should be made to its public filings, including its annual information form, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/search-filings.
This MD&A is prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors as of August 7, 2024. The information and discussion provided in this MD&A covers the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and where applicable, the subsequent period up to the date of issuance of this MD&A. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts in this MD&A are expressed in United States ("US") dollars. References to "$" or "US$" in this MD&A are to US dollars and references to C$ are to Canadian dollars.
Fortuna has a number of direct and indirect subsidiaries which own and operate assets and conduct activities in different jurisdictions. The terms "Fortuna" or the "Company" are used in this MD&A for simplicity of the discussion provided herein and may include references to subsidiaries that have an affiliation with Fortuna, without necessarily identifying the specific nature of such affiliation.
This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned as to the risks and uncertainties related to the forward-looking statements, the risks and uncertainties associated with investing in the Company's securities and the technical and scientific information under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") concerning the Company's material properties, including information about mineral reserves and resources, which classifications differ significantly from the requirements required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as set out in the cautionary note on page 41 of this MD&A. All forward-looking statements are qualified by cautionary notes in this MD&A as well as risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for fiscal 2023 dated March 22, 2024 and its Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.
This MD&A uses certain Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios that are not defined under IFRS, including but not limited to: cash cost per ounce of gold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold; cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent; all-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; free cashflow and free cashflow from ongoing operations; adjusted net income; adjusted attributable net income, adjusted EBITDA, net debt and working capital which are used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance at each of the Company's mines and are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios do not have a standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Non-IFRS measures are further discussed in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 25 of this MD&A.
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024(in US Dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
CONTENTS
4
4
5
7
Quarterly Results of Operations
12
Quarterly Information
19
Liquidity and Capital Resources
20
Financial Instruments
23
Share Position & Outstanding Options & Equity Based Share Units
24
Related Party Transactions
24
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
25
Risks and Uncertainties
36
Critical Accounting Estimates, Assumptions, and Judgements
38
Controls and Procedures
39
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
39
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
41
Fortuna | 3
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
(in US Dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Fortuna is a growth focused Canadian precious metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, Peru, and Senegal. The Company produces silver, gold, and base metals and generates shared value over the long-term through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility.
The Company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine ("Lindero" or the "Lindero Mine") located in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko gold mine ("Yaramoko" or the "Yaramoko Mine") located in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine ("San Jose" or the "San Jose Mine") located in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine ("Caylloma" or the "Caylloma Mine") located in southern Peru, and the open pit Séguéla gold mine ("Séguéla", or the "Séguéla Mine") located in southwestern Côte d'Ivoire. Each of the Company's producing mines is generally considered to be a separate reportable segment, along with the Company's corporate stewardship segment.
Fortuna is a publicly traded company incorporated and domiciled in British Columbia, Canada. Its common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the trading symbol FSM and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol FVI. Effective June 20, 2024, the Company's name was changed to Fortuna Mining Corp. in order to reflect that the Company's business has moved from being predominantly focused on the production of silver to the production of gold and silver.
CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS
Unsecured Convertible Senior Notes
On June 10, 2024, the Company issued an aggregate principal amount of $172.5 million of unsecured convertible senior notes (the "2024 Notes") on a private placement basis before transaction costs of $6.4 million. The 2024 Notes bear interest at 3.75% per annum, are convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company at an initial conversion price of approximately $6.591 per common share, subject to adjustment, and mature on June 30, 2029. The Company has the right to redeem the 2024 Notes in certain circumstances, and holders have the right to require the Company to repurchase their 2024 Notes upon the occurrence of certain events.
Settlement of 2019 Unsecured Convertible Debentures
On June 7, 2024 the Company issued a notice of redemption for its 2019 unsecured convertible debentures (the "2019 Debentures") which were due to mature on October 31, 2024. As part of the redemption process the Company deposited $46.1 million into trust with Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") to redeem the outstanding 2019 Debentures and accrued interest up to but excluding the date of redemption on July 10, 2024.
Prior to the redemption of the 2019 Debentures, a number of holders exercised their right to convert their debt into Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $5.00 per share representing a conversion rate of 200 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of debentures. As a result, the Company issued 7,184,000 common shares of the Company to such debenture holders and $35.9 million of the funds held in trust by Computershare were returned to the Company after the balance sheet date.
Payment of Revolving Credit Facility
In the second quarter the Company made a net payment of $125.0 million to reduce the balance of its revolving credit facility to $nil using the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2024 Notes and cash from operations. The Company maintains access to the $250.0 million in liquidity available under the Credit Facility under the terms described in the Capital Resources section of this MD&A.
Fortuna | 4
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
(in US Dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
Financial
-
Sales were $260.0 million, an increase of 64% from the $158.4 million reported in the three months ended June 30,
2023 ("Q2 2023")
- Mine operating income was $79.9 million, an increase of 150% from the $31.9 million reported in Q2 2023
- Operating income was $55.4 million, an increase of 619% from the $7.7 million in operating income reported in Q2 2023
- Net income was $43.3 million or $0.13 per share, an increase from $3.5 million or $0.01 per share reported in Q2 2023
- Adjusted net income (refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures) was $33.3 million compared to $2.9 million in Q2 2023, representing a 1,048% quarter-over-quarter increase
- Adjusted EBITDA (refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures) was $112.7 million compared to $44.4 million reported in Q2 2023, representing a 154% quarter-over-quarter increase
- Free cash flow from ongoing operations (refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures) was $38.6 million compared to $9.5 million reported in Q2 2023, representing a 306% quarter-over-quarter increase
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $73.5 million, an increase of 66% from the $44.2 million reported in Q2 2023
Operating
- Gold production of 92,716 ounces, a 44% increase from Q2 2023
- Silver production of 990,574 ounces, a decrease of 22% from Q2 2023
- Lead production of 10,524,868 pounds, a 3% increase from Q2 2023
- Zinc production of 13,040,343 pounds, a decrease of 7% from Q2 2023
- Consolidated All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,656 per ounce on a gold equivalent sold basis compared to $1,799 per ounce for Q2 2023. See "Non-IFRS Measures - All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Equivalent Sold" for additional information
Health & Safety
For the second quarter of 2024, the Company did not record any lost time injuries ("LTI"), restricted work injuries ("RWI") or medical treatment injuries ("MTI") for over 3.6 million hours worked. The year-to-date LTI frequency rate ("LTIFR") at the end of this quarter was 0.56 (0.43 in Q2 2023) lost time injuries per million hours worked while the year-to-date total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") was 1.53 (1.15 in Q2 2023) total recordable injuries per million hours worked.
Environment
No serious environmental incidents, no incidents of non-compliance related to water permits, standards, and regulations and no significant environmental fines were recorded during the second quarter of 2024.
Community Engagement
During the second quarter of 2024, there were no significant disputes at any of our sites. We also recorded 283 local stakeholder engagement activities during the period. These included consultation meetings with local administration and community leaders, participation in ceremonies and courtesy visits.
Fortuna | 5
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
(in US Dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
Operating and Financial Highlights
A summary of the Company's consolidated financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30,
2024 are presented below:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Consolidated Metrics
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Selected highlights
Silver
Metal produced (oz)
990,574
1,262,561
(22%)
2,065,145
2,848,939
(28%)
Metal sold (oz)
935,250
1,280,877
(27%)
2,009,195
2,874,823
(30%)
Realized price ($/oz)
29.10
24.10
21%
26.08
23.22
12%
Gold
Metal produced (oz)
92,716
64,348
44%
182,394
124,440
47%
Metal sold (oz)
91,138
56,781
61%
179,002
121,500
47%
Realized price ($/oz)
2,334
1,975
18%
2,213
1,890
17%
Lead
Metal produced (000's lbs)
10,525
10,207
3%
20,055
19,716
2%
Metal sold (000's lbs)
9,422
11,419
(17%)
19,247
20,201
(5%)
Zinc
Metal produced (000's lbs)
13,040
14,037
(7%)
25,223
27,088
(7%)
Metal sold (000's lbs)
12,710
13,986
(9%)
25,175
27,800
(9%)
Unit Costs
Cash cost ($/oz Au Eq)1
988
968
2%
934
940
(1%)
All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au Eq)1
1,656
1,799
(8%)
1,577
1,648
(4%)
Mine operating income
79.9
31.9
150%
149.8
72.3
107%
Operating income
55.4
7.7
619%
102.6
31.6
225%
Attributable net income
40.6
3.1
1,210%
66.9
14.0
378%
Attributable income per share - basic
0.13
0.01
1,200%
0.22
0.05
340%
Adjusted attributable net income1
30.4
2.5
1,116%
57.1
14.7
288%
Adjusted EBITDA1
112.7
44.4
154%
207.8
109.5
90%
Net cash provided by operating activities
73.5
44.2
66%
122.5
85.4
43%
Free cash flow from ongoing operations1
38.6
9.5
306%
50.7
17.6
188%
Capital Expenditures2
Sustaining
29.9
34.2
(13%)
55.7
62.1
(10%)
Non-sustaining3
17.6
0.9
1,856%
26.5
2.0
1,225%
Séguéla construction
-
23.0
(100%)
-
48.1
(100%)
Brownfields
2.9
2.4
21%
9.5
7.3
30%
June 30,
December
% Change
As at
2024
31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
105.6
128.1
(18%)
Total assets
2,024.8
1,967.9
3%
Debt
167.2
206.8
(19%)
Equity attributable to Fortuna shareholders
1,334.9
1,238.4
8%
- Refer to Non-IFRS financial measures
- Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis
- Non-sustainingexpenditures include greenfields exploration
Figures may not add due to rounding
Fortuna | 6
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
(in US Dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Sales
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Provisional sales $
Lindero
50.1
52.0
(4%)
95.3
103.2
(8%)
Yaramoko
73.4
51.3
43%
130.3
107.2
22%
Séguéla
77.2
-
100%
149.4
-
100%
San Jose
28.8
31.2
(8%)
53.3
74.4
(28%)
Caylloma
27.9
27.6
1%
54.7
52.7
4%
Adjustments1
2.6
(3.7)
(170%)
1.9
(3.4)
156%
Total sales $
260.0
158.4
64%
484.9
334.1
45%
1 Adjustments consists of mark to market, final price and assay adjustments
Based on provisional sales before final price adjustments. Net after payable metal deductions, treatment, and refining charges Treatment charges are allocated to base metals at Caylloma and to gold at San Jose
Second Quarter 2024 vs Second Quarter 2023
Consolidated sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $260.0 million, a 64% increase from the $158.4 million reported in the same period in 2023. Sales by reportable segment for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were as follows:
- Lindero recognized adjusted sales of $50.1 million from the sale of 21,511 ounces of gold, a 4% decrease from the same period in 2023. Sales decreased at Lindero as a result of lower ounces sold from lower production due to an 8-day shutdown for maintenance and a period of lower mechanical availability of the front-end loaders. This was partially offset by higher realized metal prices of $2,335 per gold ounce compared to $1,975 in the previous period. Copper sales in the quarter were $0.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the comparable period. Lindero held 2,883 ounces in doré in inventory at the end of the period. See "Results of Operations - Lindero Mine, Argentina" for additional information.
- Yaramoko recognized adjusted sales of $73.4 million from the sale of 31,455 ounces of gold which was 43% higher than the same period in 2023. Higher gold sales at Yaramoko were primarily driven by higher production from higher feed grades to the mill and higher metal prices of $2,334 per gold ounce compared to $1,976 in the comparable period. See "Results of Operations - Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso" for additional information.
- Séguéla recognized adjusted sales of $77.2 million from the sale of 33,102 ounces of gold. The mine was completing construction activities and production ramp-up in the same period for 2023. See "Results of Operations - Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire" for additional information.
- San Jose recognized adjusted sales of $30.3 million, a 3% increase from the $29.5 million reported in the same period in 2023. Sales were in line with the previous period as higher metal prices offset lower production from lower tonnes milled and lower grades as the mine exhausts Mineral Reserves in line with the mine plan. See "Results of Operations - San Jose Mine, Mexico" for additional information.
- Caylloma recognized adjusted sales of $29.0 million compared to $25.7 million reported in the same period in 2023. Higher sales were the result of higher silver prices. See "Results of Operations - Caylloma Mine, Peru" for additional information.
Fortuna | 7
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
(in US Dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
First Six Months of 2024 vs First Six Months of 2023
Consolidated sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $484.9 million, a 45% increase from the $334.1 million reported in the same period in 2023. Sales by reportable segment for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were as follows:
-
Lindero recognized adjusted sales of $95.3 million from the sale of 43,230 ounces of gold, an 8% decrease from the same period in 2023. Sales decreased at Lindero as a result of lower ounces sold from lower production and timing as 2,883 ounces were still in inventory at the end of the period. This was partially offset by higher realized metal prices of $2,201 per gold ounce compared to $1,879 in the comparable period. See "Results of Operations
- Lindero Mine, Argentina" for additional information.
- Yaramoko recognized adjusted sales of $130.3 million from the sale of 58,627 ounces of gold, which was 22% higher than the same period in 2023. Higher gold sales at Yaramoko were primarily driven by higher metal prices of $2,223 per gold ounce compared to $1,933 in the comparable period. See "Results of Operations - Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso" for additional information.
- Séguéla recognized adjusted sales of $149.4 million from the sale of 67,552 ounces of gold. The mine was under construction in the same period for 2023. See "Results of Operations - Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire" for additional information.
- San Jose recognized adjusted sales of $54.3 million, a 25% decrease from the $72.2 million reported in the same period in 2023. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by lower production from lower tonnes milled and lower grades as the mine exhausts Mineral Reserves in line with the mine plan. This was partially offset by higher metal prices. See "Results of Operations - San Jose Mine, Mexico" for additional information.
- Caylloma recognized adjusted sales of $55.7 million compared to $51.4 million reported in the same period in 2023. The increase in sales was primarily the result of higher silver prices offsetting lower production. See "Results of Operations - Caylloma Mine, Peru" for additional information.
Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA2
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
%1
2023
%1
2024
%1
2023
%1
Operating income (loss)
Lindero
9.9
20%
7.7
15%
17.5
18%
14.3
14%
Séguéla
22.3
29%
-
0%
45.1
30%
(0.2)
0%
Yaramoko
21.1
29%
9.4
18%
40.6
31%
24.0
22%
San Jose
3.5
12%
(6.3)
(21%)
2.3
4%
0.9
1%
Caylloma
11.4
39%
5.7
22%
19.7
35%
14.1
27%
Corporate
(12.8)
(8.8)
(22.6)
(21.5)
Total
55.4
21%
7.7
5%
102.6
21%
31.6
9%
Adjusted EBITDA2
Lindero
23.6
47%
19.0
37%
44.9
47%
38.2
37%
Séguéla
47.6
62%
(0.2)
0%
92.2
62%
(0.3)
0%
Yaramoko
36.8
50%
24.9
54%
65.4
50%
55.4
52%
San Jose
3.5
11%
1.2
4%
2.6
5%
18.7
26%
Caylloma
14.3
49%
8.6
34%
25.7
46%
19.9
38%
Corporate
(13.1)
(9.1)
(23.0)
(22.4)
Total
112.7
43%
44.4
30%
207.8
43%
109.5
33%
- As a Percentage of Sales
- Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures Figures may not add due to rounding
Fortuna | 8
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
(in US Dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
Second Quarter 2024 vs Second Quarter 2023
Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $55.4 million, an increase of $47.7 million over the same period in 2023 which was primarily due to:
- Higher operating income at the Lindero Mine was primarily the result of the expiration of the export duty of 8% on gold sales at the end of 2023 which offset lower sales.
- Yaramoko saw an increase in operating income of $11.7 million primarily driven by higher sales as described above and lower depletion per ounce from the 55 Zone offsetting higher energy costs from the use of onsite diesel generators due to grid power supply constraints. During the quarter the mine also recognized a write-down of $2.8 million in surface stockpiles as higher grade material was prioritized to offset the 10-day production halt in the 55 Zone and only marginal material remained in stockpile.
- Séguéla recognized operating income of $22.3 million in the second quarter. In the comparable period the mine was still under construction. Operating income at Séguéla included $17.5 million in depletion related to the purchase price of Roxgold Inc. in 2021.
- San Jose recognized operating income of $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to an operating loss of $6.3 million for the same period of 2023. The increase in operating income was the result of higher metal prices and lower depletion per ounce as a result of the impairment of the mine in the fourth quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 was also impacted by an illegal blockade and a $2.8 million one-time payment related to a new labour agreement with the worker's union.
- Operating income at the Caylloma Mine for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $11.4 million compared to $5.8 million in the comparable period as a result of higher sales as described above and lower processing costs per tonne from lower energy costs and lower maintenance costs.
After adjusting for items that are not indicative of future operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA (refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures) was $112.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $68.3 million over the same period in 2023. Higher adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of contributions from the Séguéla Mine, which was still under construction in the comparable period of 2023 and higher contributions from Yaramoko.
The most comparable IFRS measure to the Non-IFRS measure adjusted EBITDA is net income. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $43.3 million. Refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for more detailed information.
First Six Months of 2024 vs First Six Months of 2023
Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $102.6 million, an increase of $71.0 million over the same period in 2023 which was primarily due to:
- Higher operating income at the Lindero Mine was the result of the expiration of the export duty of 8% on gold sales at the end of 2023 and lower mining costs per tonne.
- Yaramoko saw an increase in operating income to $40.6 million compared to $24.0 million in the previous period primarily driven by higher metal prices and a lower cost of depletion per ounce from the 55 Zone partially offset by higher energy costs from diesel power generation due to power grid power constraints and a $2.8 million write-down of marginal stockpiles.
- Séguéla recognized operating income of $45.1 million in the first six months. In the comparable period the mine was still under construction. Operating income at Séguéla included $33.3 million in depletion related to the purchase price of Roxgold Inc. in 2021.
Fortuna | 9
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
(in US Dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
- For the first six months of 2024 San Jose recognized operating income of $2.3 million compared to $0.9 million for the same period of 2023. The increase in operating income was primarily due to higher metal prices and lower depletion as well as the previous period being impacted by an illegal blockade and incurring $1.5 million in stand- by costs and $2.8 million under a one-time payment for a new labour agreement with the worker's union.
- Operating income at the Caylloma Mine for the first six months of 2024 was $19.7 million, an increase from $14.1 million in the same period of 2023 as a result of higher realized metal prices.
After adjusting for items that are not indicative of future operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA (refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures) was $207.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $98.3 million over the same period in 2023. Higher adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of contributions from the Séguéla Mine, which was still under construction in the comparable period of 2023, which offset lower adjusted EBITDA at San Jose.
The most comparable IFRS measure to the Non-IFRS measure adjusted EBITDA is net income. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $72.4 million. Refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Measures" for more detailed information.
All-in Sustaining Cash Cost ("AISC")
Second Quarter 2024 vs Second Quarter 2023
Consolidated AISC per gold equivalent ounce ("GEO") sold for the second quarter of 2024 was $1,656 compared to $1,799 for the comparable quarter of 2023. The lower AISC was the result of higher GEOs sold due to production from the Séguéla mine which was under construction in the previous period and lower sustaining capital at the Yaramoko mine which was offset by higher sustaining capital at Lindero primarily due to the heap leach expansion project and higher royalties due to higher metal prices. Adjusting for San Jose, which is mining its last year of Mineral Reserves, AISC per GEO was $1,584 for the current quarter.
First Six Months of 2024 vs First Six Months of 2023
Consolidated AISC per GEO sold for the first six months of 2024 was $1,577 compared to $1,648 for the comparable period of 2023. The decrease was primarily the result higher GEO sales offsetting higher sustaining capital expenditures due to the heap leach construction at the Lindero Mine and higher royalties due to higher metal prices. Adjusting for San Jose, which is mining its last year of Mineral Reserves, AISC per GEO was $1,499 for the first half of 2024.
General and Administrative ("G&A") Expenses
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(Expressed in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Mine G&A
9.9
6.2
60%
16.9
12.1
40%
Corporate G&A
6.6
7.2
(8%)
15.5
14.1
10%
Share-based payments
5.8
1.1
427%
8.0
3.3
142%
Workers' participation
0.1
-
0%
0.2
0.1
100%
Total
22.4
14.5
54%
40.6
29.6
37%
G&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased 54% to $22.4 million compared to $14.5 million reported in the same period in 2023. The increase was the result of Séguéla commencing production and costs no longer being capitalized and higher share-based payments due to an increase in the share price during the quarter and the impact on the valuation of restricted share units expected to settle in cash.
G&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 37% to $40.6 million compared to $29.6 million reported in the same period in 2023. The increase was the result of Séguéla commencing production and costs no longer being
Fortuna | 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fortuna Mining Corp. published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 01:53:05 UTC.