CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

(UNAUDITED)

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales

18

$

259,971

$

158,406

$

484,920

$

334,059

Cost of sales

19

180,039

126,539

335,079

261,764

Mine operating income

79,932

31,867

149,841

72,295

General and administration

20

22,415

14,587

40,645

29,533

Foreign exchange loss

1,372

1,960

5,487

3,532

Other expenses

730

7,597

1,159

7,644

24,517

24,144

47,291

40,709

Operating income

55,415

7,723

102,550

31,586

Investment gains

2,501

-

5,149

-

Interest and finance costs, net

21

(6,884)

(3,459)

(13,102)

(6,098)

Loss on derivatives

-

244

-

(1,182)

(4,383)

(3,215)

(7,953)

(7,280)

Income before income taxes

51,032

4,508

94,597

24,306

Income taxes

Current income tax expense

23,657

1,448

40,002

10,445

Deferred income tax recovery

12

(15,965)

(412)

(17,812)

(1,465)

7,692

1,036

22,190

8,980

Net income for the period

$

43,340

$

3,472

$

72,407

$

15,326

Net income attributable to:

Fortuna shareholders

$

40,629

$

3,137

$

66,879

$

14,014

Non-controlling interest

25

2,711

335

5,528

1,312

$

43,340

$

3,472

$

72,407

$

15,326

Earnings per share

17

Basic

$

0.13

$

0.01

$

0.22

$

0.05

Diluted

$

0.13

$

0.01

$

0.22

$

0.05

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's)

Basic

306,004

290,761

306,237

290,503

Diluted

316,941

293,106

308,207

292,480

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Page | 1

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income for the period

$

43,340

$

3,472

$

72,407

$

15,326

Items that will remain permanently in other

comprehensive income (loss):

Changes in fair value of investments in equity

(10)

(20)

18

(21)

securities, net of $nil tax

Items that may in the future be reclassified to profit

or loss:

Currency translation adjustment, net of tax1

(38)

760

(1,192)

982

Changes in fair value of hedging instruments, net

-

(12)

-

-

of $nil tax

Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the

(48)

728

(1,174)

961

period

Comprehensive income for the period

$

43,292

$

4,200

$

71,233

$

16,287

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Fortuna shareholders

40,581

3,865

65,705

14,975

Non-controlling interest

25

2,711

335

5,528

1,312

$

43,292

$

4,200

$

71,233

$

16,287

1 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the currency translation adjustment is net of tax recoveries of $326 thousand and $285 thousand, respectively (2023 - expenses of $223 thousand and $275 thousand, respectively).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Page | 2

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Balance at

Note

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

105,597

$

128,148

Trade and other receivables

4

79,627

69,529

Inventories

5

130,567

115,825

Other current assets

6

68,274

19,823

384,065

333,325

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Restricted cash

-

910

Mineral properties and property, plant and equipment

7

1,559,791

1,574,212

Other non-current assets

8

80,962

59,416

Total assets

$

2,024,818

$

1,967,863

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

9

$

143,153

$

148,084

Current portion of debt

12

44,978

43,901

Income taxes payable

43,660

31,779

Current portion of lease obligations

11

14,410

14,941

Current portion of closure and reclamation provisions

14

7,562

5,065

253,763

243,770

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Debt

12

122,190

162,946

Deferred tax liabilities

154,205

159,855

Closure and reclamation provisions

14

57,390

60,738

Lease obligations

11

42,540

42,460

Other non-current liabilities

13

4,547

9,973

Total liabilities

634,635

679,742

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

16

1,124,755

1,125,376

Reserves

55,618

25,342

Retained earnings

154,528

87,649

Equity attributable to Fortuna shareholders

1,334,901

1,238,367

Equity attributable to non-controlling interest

25

55,282

49,754

Total equity

1,390,183

1,288,121

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,024,818

$

1,967,863

Contingencies and Capital Commitments (Note 26)

Subsequent Events (Note 12(a))

/s/ Jorge Ganoza Durant

/s/ Kylie Dickson

Jorge Ganoza Durant

Kylie Dickson

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Page | 3

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended June

30,

Six months ended June 30,

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating activities:

Net income for the period

$

43,340

3,472

$

72,407

$

15,326

Items not involving cash

Depletion and depreciation

57,251

39,917

107,505

84,152

Accretion expense

21

2,269

1,784

4,383

3,134

Income taxes

7,692

1,036

22,190

8,980

Interest expense, net

21

4,615

1,674

8,719

2,937

Share-based payments, net of cash settlements

4,830

(594)

4,872

(897)

Inventory net realizable value adjustments

5

2,852

976

2,852

947

Inventory obsolescence adjustments

5

(221)

-

(227)

-

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,272)

(403)

(4,990)

(617)

Investment gains

24

(2,501)

-

(5,149)

-

Unrealized gain on derivatives

-

(1,526)

(81)

(164)

Other

-

81

(361)

203

Closure and reclamation payments

14

(66)

(239)

(152)

(445)

Changes in working capital

24

(19,407)

2,660

(54,734)

(10,873)

Cash provided by operating activities

99,382

48,838

157,234

102,683

Income taxes paid

(20,550)

(3,513)

(26,441)

(16,417)

Interest paid

(6,077)

(1,839)

(9,941)

(2,300)

Interest received

773

743

1,623

1,400

Net cash provided by operating activities

73,528

44,229

122,475

85,366

Investing activities:

Costs related to Chesser acquisition, net of cash acquired

-

(4,586)

-

(4,586)

Additions to mineral properties and property, plant and equipment

(50,392)

(67,484)

(91,732)

(128,413)

Contractor advances on Séguéla construction

-

(2,496)

-

(927)

Purchases of investments

24

(8,800)

-

(16,413)

-

Proceeds from sale of investments

24

11,300

-

21,561

-

Deposits on long term assets

418

1,345

(886)

1,691

Other investing activities

399

(17)

893

28

Cash used in investing activities

(47,075)

(73,238)

(86,577)

(132,207)

Financing activities:

Restricted cash - convertible debentures

6

(46,129)

-

(46,129)

-

Proceeds from credit facility

12

68,000

40,500

68,000

65,500

Repayment of credit facility

12

(193,000)

-

(233,000)

-

Convertible notes issued

12

172,500

-

172,500

-

Cost of financing - convertible notes

12

(5,207)

-

(5,207)

-

Repurchase of common shares

16

-

-

(3,535)

-

Payments of lease obligations

(5,619)

(2,834)

(10,553)

(5,830)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(9,455)

37,666

(57,924)

59,670

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

877

36

(525)

102

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

17,875

8,693

(22,551)

12,931

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

87,722

84,731

128,148

80,493

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

105,597

$

93,424

$

105,597

$

93,424

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash

$

73,495

$

82,147

$

73,495

$

82,147

Cash equivalents

32,102

11,277

32,102

11,277

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

105,597

$

93,424

$

105,597

$

93,424

Supplemental cash flow information (Note 24)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Page | 4

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Share capital

Reserves

Equity

component

of

Foreign

Non-

Number

Equity

Hedging

Fair value

convertible

currency

Retained

controlling

Note

of common shares

Amount

reserve

reserve

reserve

debt

reserve

earnings

interest

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2024

306,587,630

$ 1,125,376

$ 26,144

$

198

$

(998)$

4,825

$

(4,827)

$

87,649

$

49,754

$

1,288,121

Total comprehensive income for the period

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

66,879

5,528

72,407

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

18

-

(1,192)

-

-

(1,174)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

18

-

(1,192)

66,879

5,528

71,233

Transactions with owners of the Company

Repurchase of common shares

16

(1,030,375)

(3,535)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,535)

Shares issued on vesting of share units

556,785

2,914

(2,914)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payments

15

-

-

2,033

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,033

Equity portion of convertible notes, net of tax

12

-

-

-

-

-

32,331

-

-

-

32,331

(473,590)

(621)

(881)

-

-

32,331

-

-

-

30,829

Balance at June 30, 2024

306,114,040

$ 1,124,755

$ 25,263

$

198

$

(980)$

37,156

$

(6,019)

$

154,528

$

55,282

$

1,390,183

Balance at January 1, 2023

290,221,971

$ 1,076,342

$ 28,850

$

198

$

(976)$

4,825

$

(2,968)

$

138,485

$

43,940

$

1,288,696

Total comprehensive income for the period

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14,014

1,312

15,326

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

(21)

-

982

-

-

961

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

(21)

-

982

14,014

1,312

16,287

Transactions with owners of the Company

Shares issued on vesting of share units

615,678

2,692

(2,692)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Convertible debenture conversion

45,000

225

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

225

Share-based payments

15

-

-

274

-

-

-

-

-

-

274

660,678

2,917

(2,418)

-

-

-

-

-

-

499

Balance at June 30, 2023

290,882,649

$ 1,079,259

$ 26,432

$

198

$

(997)$

4,825

$

(1,986)

$

152,499

$

45,252

$

1,305,482

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

Page | 5

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS

Fortuna Mining Corp. (the "Company"), formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a publicly traded company incorporated and domiciled in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's name was changed on June 20, 2024.

The Company is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. The Company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine ("Lindero") in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko gold mine ("Yaramoko") in southwestern Burkina Faso, the open pit Séguéla gold mine ("Séguéla") in southwestern Côte d'Ivoire, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine ("San Jose") in southern Mexico, and the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine ("Caylloma") in southern Peru.

The Company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the trading symbol FSM and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the trading symbol FVI.

The Company's registered office is located at Suite 650 - 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6, Canada.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Statement of Compliance

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements. These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which include information necessary for understanding the Company's business and financial presentation.

Other than as described below, the same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in these interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual financial statements.

On August 7, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved these interim financial statements for issuance.

Basis of Measurement

These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost basis, except for those assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value (Note 23) at the end of each reporting period.

Adoption of new accounting standards

The Company adopted various amendments to IFRS, which were effective for accounting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. These include amendments to IAS 1 (Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current, and Non-current Liabilities with Covenants), IFRS 16 (Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback), IAS 7 and IFRS 7 (Supplier Finance Arrangements), and IAS 28 and IFRS 10 (Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture). The impacts of adoption were not material to the Company's interim financial statements.

Page | 6

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

IFRS 18 (Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements) was issued by the IASB in April 2024, with mandatory application of the standard in annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027. We are currently assessing the impact of IFRS 18 on our consolidated financial statements.

3. USE OF ESTIMATES, ASSUMPTIONS, AND JUDGEMENTS

The preparation of these interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgements that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the period end date and reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. Such judgements and estimates are, by their nature, uncertain. Actual outcomes could differ from these estimates.

The impact of such judgements and estimates are pervasive throughout the interim financial statements, and may require accounting adjustments based on future occurrences. These judgements and estimates are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and are accounted for prospectively.

In preparing these consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company applied the critical estimates, assumptions and judgements as disclosed in Note 4 of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

As at

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Trade receivables from doré and concentrate sales

$

18,771

$

19,970

Advances and other receivables

4,497

5,189

Value added tax receivables

56,359

44,370

Trade and other receivables

$

79,627

$

69,529

The Company's trade receivables from concentrate and doré sales are expected to be collected in accordance with the terms of the existing concentrate and doré sales contracts with its customers. No amounts were past due as at June 30, 2024.

As at June 30, 2024, current VAT ("Value Added Tax") receivables include $15.3 million (December 31, 2023 - $7.5 million) for Argentina, $5.4 million (December 31, 2023 - $7.4 million) for Mexico, $13.1 million (December 31, 2023

  • $5.1 million) for Côte d'Ivoire, and $20.8 million (December 31, 2023 - $22.7 million) for Burkina Faso. An additional $22.7 million of VAT receivable is classified as non-current (refer to Note 8).

VAT receivables from the fiscal authorities in Burkina Faso are not in dispute and are deemed to be fully recoverable. The most recent refund was received in July 2023. The Company is following the relevant process in Burkina Faso to recoup the VAT receivables and continue to engage with authorities to accelerate the repayment of the outstanding balance.

Page | 7

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

5. INVENTORIES

As at

Note

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Concentrate stockpiles

$

3,166

$

1,328

Doré bars

4,601

273

Leach pad and gold-in-circuit

32,751

27,527

Ore stockpiles

80,284

73,015

Materials and supplies

59,973

53,235

Total inventories

$

180,775

$

155,378

Less: non-current portion

8

(50,208)

(39,553)

Current inventories

$

130,567

$

115,825

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company expensed $160.4 million and $299.6 million of inventories to cost of sales (June 30, 2023 - $113.7 million and $235.6 million, respectively).

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, a charge of $2.9 million (June 30, 2023 - $1.0 million), including $1.1 million (June 30, 2023 - $0.6 million) related to depletion and depreciation, was recognized to reduce low grade stockpiles at Yaramoko to net realizable value.

6. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

As at

Note

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Prepaid expenses

$

17,328

$

14,604

Income tax recoverable

4,728

5,113

Restricted cash

12(a)

46,129

-

Other

89

106

Other current assets

$

68,274

$

19,823

As at June 30, 2024, prepaid expenses include $13.4 million (December 31, 2023 - $8.8 million) related to deposits and advances to contractors.

7. MINERAL PROPERTIES AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Mineral

Mineral

Properties -

Properties -

Construction in

Property, Plant &

Depletable

Non depletable

Progress

Equipment

Total

COST

Balance as at December 31, 2023

$

1,511,621

$

272,956

$

44,218

$

941,528

$

2,770,323

Additions

43,144

18,299

30,668

8,786

100,897

Changes in closure and reclamation provision

(717)

-

-

(28)

(745)

Disposals and write-offs

-

-

-

(2,679)

(2,679)

Transfers

421

-

(7,240)

6,819

-

Balance as at June 30, 2024

$

1,554,469

$

291,255

$

67,646

$

954,426

$

2,867,796

ACCUMULATED DEPLETION AND IMPAIRMENT

Balance as at December 31, 2023

$

723,255

$

-

$

49

$

472,807

$

1,196,111

Disposals and write-offs

-

-

-

(2,534)

(2,534)

Depletion and depreciation

80,295

-

-

34,133

114,428

Balance as at June 30, 2024

$

803,550

$

-

$

49

$

504,406

$

1,308,005

Net Book Value as at June 30, 2024

$

750,919

$

291,255

$

67,597

$

450,020

$

1,559,791

As at June 30, 2024, non-depletable mineral properties include $100.8 million of exploration and evaluation assets (December 31, 2023 - $88.5 million).

Page | 8

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Additions to depletable mineral properties include one-half of the 1.2% net smelter return royalty at the Séguéla mine, acquired for $6.5 million (10 million Australian dollars), as per a royalty agreement with Franco Nevada Corporation.

As at June 30, 2024, property, plant and equipment include right-of-use assets with a net book value of $55.4 million (December 31, 2023 - $56.1 million). Related depletion and depreciation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, was $3.7 million and $7.2 million, respectively (June 30, 2023 - $2.4 million and $4.8 million, respectively).

Mineral

Mineral

Properties -

Properties -

Construction in

Property, Plant &

Depletable

Non depletable

Progress

Equipment

Total

COST

Balance as at December 31, 2022

$

866,999

$

712,269

$

154,647

$

704,781

$

2,438,696

Acquisition of Roxgold

-

58,862

-

282

59,144

Additions

100,366

39,835

111,690

23,930

275,821

Changes in closure and reclamation provision

9,407

-

-

152

9,559

Disposals and write-offs

(142)

(5,883)

-

(6,872)

(12,897)

Transfers

534,991

(532,127)

(222,119)

219,255

-

Balance as at December 31, 2023

$

1,511,621

$

272,956

$

44,218

$

941,528

$

2,770,323

ACCUMULATED DEPLETION AND IMPAIRMENT

Balance as at December 31, 2022

$

506,268

$

-

$

-

$

364,807

$

871,075

Disposals and write-offs

(40)

-

-

(6,610)

(6,650)

Impairment

60,602

-

49

29,964

90,615

Depletion and depreciation

156,425

-

-

84,646

241,071

Balance as at December 31, 2023

$

723,255

$

-

$

49

$

472,807

$

1,196,111

Net Book Value as at December 31, 2023

$

788,366

$

272,956

$

44,169

$

468,721

$

1,574,212

8. OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS

As at

Note

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Ore stockpiles

5

$

50,208

$

39,553

Value added tax receivables

22,670

13,172

Income tax recoverable

1,132

1,170

Unamortized transaction costs

1,328

-

Other

5,624

5,521

Total other non-current assets

$

80,962

$

59,416

As at June 30, 2024, ore stockpiles include $45.6 million (December 31, 2023 - $39.6 million) at the Lindero mine and $4.6 million (December 31, 2023 - nil) at the Yaramoko mine.

As at June 30, 2024, non-current VAT receivables include $2.9 million (December 31, 2023 - $3.8 million) for Mexico and $19.8 million (December 31, 2023 - $9.4 million) for Burkina Faso.

As at June 30, 2024, the Company had settled all outstanding amounts on its Amended Credit Facility. The Amended Credit Facility remains available for use until its expiration in November 2025. The unamortized transaction costs related to the Amended Credit Facility are being amortized over its term.

Page | 9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fortuna Mining Corp. published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 01:53:05 UTC.