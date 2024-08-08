CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three and six months ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
(UNAUDITED)
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales
18
$
259,971
$
158,406
$
484,920
$
334,059
Cost of sales
19
180,039
126,539
335,079
261,764
Mine operating income
79,932
31,867
149,841
72,295
General and administration
20
22,415
14,587
40,645
29,533
Foreign exchange loss
1,372
1,960
5,487
3,532
Other expenses
730
7,597
1,159
7,644
24,517
24,144
47,291
40,709
Operating income
55,415
7,723
102,550
31,586
Investment gains
2,501
-
5,149
-
Interest and finance costs, net
21
(6,884)
(3,459)
(13,102)
(6,098)
Loss on derivatives
-
244
-
(1,182)
(4,383)
(3,215)
(7,953)
(7,280)
Income before income taxes
51,032
4,508
94,597
24,306
Income taxes
Current income tax expense
23,657
1,448
40,002
10,445
Deferred income tax recovery
12
(15,965)
(412)
(17,812)
(1,465)
7,692
1,036
22,190
8,980
Net income for the period
$
43,340
$
3,472
$
72,407
$
15,326
Net income attributable to:
Fortuna shareholders
$
40,629
$
3,137
$
66,879
$
14,014
Non-controlling interest
25
2,711
335
5,528
1,312
$
43,340
$
3,472
$
72,407
$
15,326
Earnings per share
17
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.01
$
0.22
$
0.05
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.01
$
0.22
$
0.05
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's)
Basic
306,004
290,761
306,237
290,503
Diluted
316,941
293,106
308,207
292,480
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Page | 1
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income for the period
$
43,340
$
3,472
$
72,407
$
15,326
Items that will remain permanently in other
comprehensive income (loss):
Changes in fair value of investments in equity
(10)
(20)
18
(21)
securities, net of $nil tax
Items that may in the future be reclassified to profit
or loss:
Currency translation adjustment, net of tax1
(38)
760
(1,192)
982
Changes in fair value of hedging instruments, net
-
(12)
-
-
of $nil tax
Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the
(48)
728
(1,174)
961
period
Comprehensive income for the period
$
43,292
$
4,200
$
71,233
$
16,287
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Fortuna shareholders
40,581
3,865
65,705
14,975
Non-controlling interest
25
2,711
335
5,528
1,312
$
43,292
$
4,200
$
71,233
$
16,287
1 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the currency translation adjustment is net of tax recoveries of $326 thousand and $285 thousand, respectively (2023 - expenses of $223 thousand and $275 thousand, respectively).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Page | 2
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Balance at
Note
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
105,597
$
128,148
Trade and other receivables
4
79,627
69,529
Inventories
5
130,567
115,825
Other current assets
6
68,274
19,823
384,065
333,325
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Restricted cash
-
910
Mineral properties and property, plant and equipment
7
1,559,791
1,574,212
Other non-current assets
8
80,962
59,416
Total assets
$
2,024,818
$
1,967,863
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
9
$
143,153
$
148,084
Current portion of debt
12
44,978
43,901
Income taxes payable
43,660
31,779
Current portion of lease obligations
11
14,410
14,941
Current portion of closure and reclamation provisions
14
7,562
5,065
253,763
243,770
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Debt
12
122,190
162,946
Deferred tax liabilities
154,205
159,855
Closure and reclamation provisions
14
57,390
60,738
Lease obligations
11
42,540
42,460
Other non-current liabilities
13
4,547
9,973
Total liabilities
634,635
679,742
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
16
1,124,755
1,125,376
Reserves
55,618
25,342
Retained earnings
154,528
87,649
Equity attributable to Fortuna shareholders
1,334,901
1,238,367
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
25
55,282
49,754
Total equity
1,390,183
1,288,121
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,024,818
$
1,967,863
Contingencies and Capital Commitments (Note 26)
Subsequent Events (Note 12(a))
/s/ Jorge Ganoza Durant
/s/ Kylie Dickson
Jorge Ganoza Durant
Kylie Dickson
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Page | 3
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended June
30,
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net income for the period
$
43,340
3,472
$
72,407
$
15,326
Items not involving cash
Depletion and depreciation
57,251
39,917
107,505
84,152
Accretion expense
21
2,269
1,784
4,383
3,134
Income taxes
7,692
1,036
22,190
8,980
Interest expense, net
21
4,615
1,674
8,719
2,937
Share-based payments, net of cash settlements
4,830
(594)
4,872
(897)
Inventory net realizable value adjustments
5
2,852
976
2,852
947
Inventory obsolescence adjustments
5
(221)
-
(227)
-
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,272)
(403)
(4,990)
(617)
Investment gains
24
(2,501)
-
(5,149)
-
Unrealized gain on derivatives
-
(1,526)
(81)
(164)
Other
-
81
(361)
203
Closure and reclamation payments
14
(66)
(239)
(152)
(445)
Changes in working capital
24
(19,407)
2,660
(54,734)
(10,873)
Cash provided by operating activities
99,382
48,838
157,234
102,683
Income taxes paid
(20,550)
(3,513)
(26,441)
(16,417)
Interest paid
(6,077)
(1,839)
(9,941)
(2,300)
Interest received
773
743
1,623
1,400
Net cash provided by operating activities
73,528
44,229
122,475
85,366
Investing activities:
Costs related to Chesser acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(4,586)
-
(4,586)
Additions to mineral properties and property, plant and equipment
(50,392)
(67,484)
(91,732)
(128,413)
Contractor advances on Séguéla construction
-
(2,496)
-
(927)
Purchases of investments
24
(8,800)
-
(16,413)
-
Proceeds from sale of investments
24
11,300
-
21,561
-
Deposits on long term assets
418
1,345
(886)
1,691
Other investing activities
399
(17)
893
28
Cash used in investing activities
(47,075)
(73,238)
(86,577)
(132,207)
Financing activities:
Restricted cash - convertible debentures
6
(46,129)
-
(46,129)
-
Proceeds from credit facility
12
68,000
40,500
68,000
65,500
Repayment of credit facility
12
(193,000)
-
(233,000)
-
Convertible notes issued
12
172,500
-
172,500
-
Cost of financing - convertible notes
12
(5,207)
-
(5,207)
-
Repurchase of common shares
16
-
-
(3,535)
-
Payments of lease obligations
(5,619)
(2,834)
(10,553)
(5,830)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(9,455)
37,666
(57,924)
59,670
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
877
36
(525)
102
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
17,875
8,693
(22,551)
12,931
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
87,722
84,731
128,148
80,493
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
105,597
$
93,424
$
105,597
$
93,424
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash
$
73,495
$
82,147
$
73,495
$
82,147
Cash equivalents
32,102
11,277
32,102
11,277
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
105,597
$
93,424
$
105,597
$
93,424
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 24)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Page | 4
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Share capital
Reserves
Equity
component
of
Foreign
Non-
Number
Equity
Hedging
Fair value
convertible
currency
Retained
controlling
Note
of common shares
Amount
reserve
reserve
reserve
debt
reserve
earnings
interest
Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2024
306,587,630
$ 1,125,376
$ 26,144
$
198
$
(998)$
4,825
$
(4,827)
$
87,649
$
49,754
$
1,288,121
Total comprehensive income for the period
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
66,879
5,528
72,407
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
18
-
(1,192)
-
-
(1,174)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
18
-
(1,192)
66,879
5,528
71,233
Transactions with owners of the Company
Repurchase of common shares
16
(1,030,375)
(3,535)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,535)
Shares issued on vesting of share units
556,785
2,914
(2,914)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payments
15
-
-
2,033
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,033
Equity portion of convertible notes, net of tax
12
-
-
-
-
-
32,331
-
-
-
32,331
(473,590)
(621)
(881)
-
-
32,331
-
-
-
30,829
Balance at June 30, 2024
306,114,040
$ 1,124,755
$ 25,263
$
198
$
(980)$
37,156
$
(6,019)
$
154,528
$
55,282
$
1,390,183
Balance at January 1, 2023
290,221,971
$ 1,076,342
$ 28,850
$
198
$
(976)$
4,825
$
(2,968)
$
138,485
$
43,940
$
1,288,696
Total comprehensive income for the period
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,014
1,312
15,326
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
(21)
-
982
-
-
961
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
(21)
-
982
14,014
1,312
16,287
Transactions with owners of the Company
Shares issued on vesting of share units
615,678
2,692
(2,692)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Convertible debenture conversion
45,000
225
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
225
Share-based payments
15
-
-
274
-
-
-
-
-
-
274
660,678
2,917
(2,418)
-
-
-
-
-
-
499
Balance at June 30, 2023
290,882,649
$ 1,079,259
$ 26,432
$
198
$
(997)$
4,825
$
(1,986)
$
152,499
$
45,252
$
1,305,482
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
Page | 5
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS
Fortuna Mining Corp. (the "Company"), formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a publicly traded company incorporated and domiciled in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's name was changed on June 20, 2024.
The Company is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. The Company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine ("Lindero") in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko gold mine ("Yaramoko") in southwestern Burkina Faso, the open pit Séguéla gold mine ("Séguéla") in southwestern Côte d'Ivoire, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine ("San Jose") in southern Mexico, and the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine ("Caylloma") in southern Peru.
The Company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the trading symbol FSM and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the trading symbol FVI.
The Company's registered office is located at Suite 650 - 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6, Canada.
2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Statement of Compliance
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements. These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which include information necessary for understanding the Company's business and financial presentation.
Other than as described below, the same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in these interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual financial statements.
On August 7, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved these interim financial statements for issuance.
Basis of Measurement
These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost basis, except for those assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value (Note 23) at the end of each reporting period.
Adoption of new accounting standards
The Company adopted various amendments to IFRS, which were effective for accounting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. These include amendments to IAS 1 (Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current, and Non-current Liabilities with Covenants), IFRS 16 (Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback), IAS 7 and IFRS 7 (Supplier Finance Arrangements), and IAS 28 and IFRS 10 (Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture). The impacts of adoption were not material to the Company's interim financial statements.
Page | 6
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
IFRS 18 (Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements) was issued by the IASB in April 2024, with mandatory application of the standard in annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027. We are currently assessing the impact of IFRS 18 on our consolidated financial statements.
3. USE OF ESTIMATES, ASSUMPTIONS, AND JUDGEMENTS
The preparation of these interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgements that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the period end date and reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. Such judgements and estimates are, by their nature, uncertain. Actual outcomes could differ from these estimates.
The impact of such judgements and estimates are pervasive throughout the interim financial statements, and may require accounting adjustments based on future occurrences. These judgements and estimates are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and are accounted for prospectively.
In preparing these consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company applied the critical estimates, assumptions and judgements as disclosed in Note 4 of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
As at
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Trade receivables from doré and concentrate sales
$
18,771
$
19,970
Advances and other receivables
4,497
5,189
Value added tax receivables
56,359
44,370
Trade and other receivables
$
79,627
$
69,529
The Company's trade receivables from concentrate and doré sales are expected to be collected in accordance with the terms of the existing concentrate and doré sales contracts with its customers. No amounts were past due as at June 30, 2024.
As at June 30, 2024, current VAT ("Value Added Tax") receivables include $15.3 million (December 31, 2023 - $7.5 million) for Argentina, $5.4 million (December 31, 2023 - $7.4 million) for Mexico, $13.1 million (December 31, 2023
- $5.1 million) for Côte d'Ivoire, and $20.8 million (December 31, 2023 - $22.7 million) for Burkina Faso. An additional $22.7 million of VAT receivable is classified as non-current (refer to Note 8).
VAT receivables from the fiscal authorities in Burkina Faso are not in dispute and are deemed to be fully recoverable. The most recent refund was received in July 2023. The Company is following the relevant process in Burkina Faso to recoup the VAT receivables and continue to engage with authorities to accelerate the repayment of the outstanding balance.
Page | 7
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
5. INVENTORIES
As at
Note
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Concentrate stockpiles
$
3,166
$
1,328
Doré bars
4,601
273
Leach pad and gold-in-circuit
32,751
27,527
Ore stockpiles
80,284
73,015
Materials and supplies
59,973
53,235
Total inventories
$
180,775
$
155,378
Less: non-current portion
8
(50,208)
(39,553)
Current inventories
$
130,567
$
115,825
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company expensed $160.4 million and $299.6 million of inventories to cost of sales (June 30, 2023 - $113.7 million and $235.6 million, respectively).
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, a charge of $2.9 million (June 30, 2023 - $1.0 million), including $1.1 million (June 30, 2023 - $0.6 million) related to depletion and depreciation, was recognized to reduce low grade stockpiles at Yaramoko to net realizable value.
6. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
As at
Note
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Prepaid expenses
$
17,328
$
14,604
Income tax recoverable
4,728
5,113
Restricted cash
12(a)
46,129
-
Other
89
106
Other current assets
$
68,274
$
19,823
As at June 30, 2024, prepaid expenses include $13.4 million (December 31, 2023 - $8.8 million) related to deposits and advances to contractors.
7. MINERAL PROPERTIES AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Mineral
Mineral
Properties -
Properties -
Construction in
Property, Plant &
Depletable
Non depletable
Progress
Equipment
Total
COST
Balance as at December 31, 2023
$
1,511,621
$
272,956
$
44,218
$
941,528
$
2,770,323
Additions
43,144
18,299
30,668
8,786
100,897
Changes in closure and reclamation provision
(717)
-
-
(28)
(745)
Disposals and write-offs
-
-
-
(2,679)
(2,679)
Transfers
421
-
(7,240)
6,819
-
Balance as at June 30, 2024
$
1,554,469
$
291,255
$
67,646
$
954,426
$
2,867,796
ACCUMULATED DEPLETION AND IMPAIRMENT
Balance as at December 31, 2023
$
723,255
$
-
$
49
$
472,807
$
1,196,111
Disposals and write-offs
-
-
-
(2,534)
(2,534)
Depletion and depreciation
80,295
-
-
34,133
114,428
Balance as at June 30, 2024
$
803,550
$
-
$
49
$
504,406
$
1,308,005
Net Book Value as at June 30, 2024
$
750,919
$
291,255
$
67,597
$
450,020
$
1,559,791
As at June 30, 2024, non-depletable mineral properties include $100.8 million of exploration and evaluation assets (December 31, 2023 - $88.5 million).
Page | 8
Fortuna Mining Corp.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Additions to depletable mineral properties include one-half of the 1.2% net smelter return royalty at the Séguéla mine, acquired for $6.5 million (10 million Australian dollars), as per a royalty agreement with Franco Nevada Corporation.
As at June 30, 2024, property, plant and equipment include right-of-use assets with a net book value of $55.4 million (December 31, 2023 - $56.1 million). Related depletion and depreciation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, was $3.7 million and $7.2 million, respectively (June 30, 2023 - $2.4 million and $4.8 million, respectively).
Mineral
Mineral
Properties -
Properties -
Construction in
Property, Plant &
Depletable
Non depletable
Progress
Equipment
Total
COST
Balance as at December 31, 2022
$
866,999
$
712,269
$
154,647
$
704,781
$
2,438,696
Acquisition of Roxgold
-
58,862
-
282
59,144
Additions
100,366
39,835
111,690
23,930
275,821
Changes in closure and reclamation provision
9,407
-
-
152
9,559
Disposals and write-offs
(142)
(5,883)
-
(6,872)
(12,897)
Transfers
534,991
(532,127)
(222,119)
219,255
-
Balance as at December 31, 2023
$
1,511,621
$
272,956
$
44,218
$
941,528
$
2,770,323
ACCUMULATED DEPLETION AND IMPAIRMENT
Balance as at December 31, 2022
$
506,268
$
-
$
-
$
364,807
$
871,075
Disposals and write-offs
(40)
-
-
(6,610)
(6,650)
Impairment
60,602
-
49
29,964
90,615
Depletion and depreciation
156,425
-
-
84,646
241,071
Balance as at December 31, 2023
$
723,255
$
-
$
49
$
472,807
$
1,196,111
Net Book Value as at December 31, 2023
$
788,366
$
272,956
$
44,169
$
468,721
$
1,574,212
8. OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS
As at
Note
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Ore stockpiles
5
$
50,208
$
39,553
Value added tax receivables
22,670
13,172
Income tax recoverable
1,132
1,170
Unamortized transaction costs
1,328
-
Other
5,624
5,521
Total other non-current assets
$
80,962
$
59,416
As at June 30, 2024, ore stockpiles include $45.6 million (December 31, 2023 - $39.6 million) at the Lindero mine and $4.6 million (December 31, 2023 - nil) at the Yaramoko mine.
As at June 30, 2024, non-current VAT receivables include $2.9 million (December 31, 2023 - $3.8 million) for Mexico and $19.8 million (December 31, 2023 - $9.4 million) for Burkina Faso.
As at June 30, 2024, the Company had settled all outstanding amounts on its Amended Credit Facility. The Amended Credit Facility remains available for use until its expiration in November 2025. The unamortized transaction costs related to the Amended Credit Facility are being amortized over its term.
Page | 9
