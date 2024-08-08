Fortuna Mining Corp.

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Tabular amounts presented in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS

Fortuna Mining Corp. (the "Company"), formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a publicly traded company incorporated and domiciled in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's name was changed on June 20, 2024.

The Company is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. The Company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine ("Lindero") in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko gold mine ("Yaramoko") in southwestern Burkina Faso, the open pit Séguéla gold mine ("Séguéla") in southwestern Côte d'Ivoire, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine ("San Jose") in southern Mexico, and the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine ("Caylloma") in southern Peru.

The Company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the trading symbol FSM and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the trading symbol FVI.

The Company's registered office is located at Suite 650 - 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6, Canada.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Statement of Compliance

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements. These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which include information necessary for understanding the Company's business and financial presentation.

Other than as described below, the same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in these interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual financial statements.

On August 7, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved these interim financial statements for issuance.

Basis of Measurement

These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost basis, except for those assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value (Note 23) at the end of each reporting period.

Adoption of new accounting standards

The Company adopted various amendments to IFRS, which were effective for accounting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. These include amendments to IAS 1 (Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current, and Non-current Liabilities with Covenants), IFRS 16 (Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback), IAS 7 and IFRS 7 (Supplier Finance Arrangements), and IAS 28 and IFRS 10 (Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture). The impacts of adoption were not material to the Company's interim financial statements.