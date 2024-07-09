2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Mining with Pride and Purpose
2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
About This Report
3
Message from our President and CEO
4
Message from our Board of Directors
7
Message from our Senior Vice President
Sustainability
8
2023 in Figures
10
ABOUT FORTUNA SILVER MINES
Our Company
11
Our Operations
12
Our Exploration
16
OUR SUSTAINABILITY
FRAMEWORK
17
ESG GOVERNANCE
25
KEY METRICS AND TARGETS
33
MATERIAL ESG FACTORS
36
ESG Materiality Assessment
37
Alignment with the UN Sustainable
Development Goals
40
Tailings Storage Facilities Management
41
Water Management
51
Climate Change and GHG Emissions
57
Energy Management
80
Air Quality
85
Biodiversity Impacts
88
Mine Closure
93
Waste and Hazardous
Materials Management
98
Community Relations
103
Workforce Health and Safety
111
Security, Human Rights and
Rights of Indigenous Peoples
120
Business Ethics and Transparency
125
Human Capital Management
and Labor Relations
130
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
136
Supply Chain Management
142
SUSTAINABILITY CONTRIBUTIONS
TO OUR HOST COUNTRIES
146
Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire
147
Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso
154
Lindero Mine, Argentina
167
San José Mine, Mexico
177
Caylloma Mine, Peru
187
Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal
198
ESG DATA
204
ESG Performance Data
205
SASB Metals & Mining
Standard Content Index
218
TCFD Recommendations
Content Index
227
GRI Content Index
228
APPENDICES
Appendix A: Restatements of 2022
Sustainability Report Information
233
Appendix B: Cautionary Notes
244
This report has interactive features:
Indicates a clickable link
Return to this interactive table of contents using the link at the top left corner of each page
ABOUT THIS REPORT
The scope of this Report is as follows:
- Quantitative data is provided for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023, unless otherwise specified.
-
Consolidated quantitative sustainability data for 2023 covers Fortuna corporate and management head offices in Canada, Cote d'Ivoire and Peru, and the mines that were in production throughout the reporting period: Caylloma mine (operated by Bateas), San Jose mine (operated
by Cuzcatlan), Lindero mine (operated by Mansfield), Seguela mine (operated by Roxgold Sango) (as further discussed below), and Yaramoko mine (operated by Roxgold Sanu). [GRI 2-2]
- For the Séguéla Mine, data pertaining to its operations has been included since it entered the operational phase in May 2023. Environmental data only includes the fourth quarter of 2023, once the plant entered a steady-state production. All other ESG data is for the full year.
- Where available, seven consecutive years of quantitative data (2017 to 2023) are provided to allow for an analysis of trends.
- Consolidated data for Fortuna at corporate level does not include data from subsidiaries before they entered operational phase, unless otherwise specified or were acquired by the Company.
Table 1: Report information
[GRI 2-3,2-5]
- Fortuna's environmental intensity indicators have been calculated based on the full year of production of the operating mines, except for Séguéla Mine where only the fourth quarter is included.
- All financial information in this report is reported on a consolidated basis, unless otherwise described. [GRI 2-2]
- The Board of Directors reviews and approves the sustainability report. [GRI 2-14]
- Some information from the 2022 Report has been restated in this Report. The restatements can be found in Appendix A. [GRI 2-4]
- The Report is prepared using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Standard. The SASB Content Index can be found on page 218.
- This Report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The GRI is the most widely adopted framework for sustainability reporting. The GRI Content Index can be found on page 228.
- In the Climate Change section of this Report, we have continued to align disclosure with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD Recommendations). The section also
includes information about our Climate Change Position Statement, which outlines our approach to climate change, and our GHG Emissions Reduction Target for 2030 and Long-Term Objectives to 2050. Fortuna also responds to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, which is aligned to the TCFD Recommendations.
Additional details relating to the preparation of this Report are provided in Table 1.
ESG-related information can be found in regulatory filings disclosed on our website:
- Consolidated Financial Statements
- Management's Discussion and Analysis
- Annual Information Form (AIF)
- Form 40-F - Annual Report
- Management Information Circular
- Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA) Report
REPORTING PERIOD
January 1 -
December 31, 2023
DATE OF
PUBLICATION May 30, 2024
FREQUENCY
Annual
LAST REPORT
2022 Sustainability Report,
published July 21, 2023
CONTACT
Fortuna Sustainability Department: sustainability@fortunasilver.com
WEBSITE
www.fortunamining.com/
sustainability
EXTERNAL
ASSURANCE
Not externally
assured or audited
MESSAGE FROM OUR
PRESIDENT ANDCEO
I am pleased to present Fortuna's 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights many of Fortuna's achievements over the past year, as
we continue to strive for excellence in responsible mining during 2024."
JORGE A. GANOZA
OUR COMMITMENT TO SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY
We are firmly committed to creating a ''zero harm'' workplace for our employees and contractors, where risks are controlled, and injuries avoided. Despite the implementation of recognized industry health and safety best practices and a constant improvement of our safety performance indicators over the last years, it is with our deepest regret that we reported the fatal accident of a worker employed by a mining contractor in June 2023 at the Caylloma mine. The health and safety of our people is a top priority at Fortuna, and we mourned this tragic loss while ensuring the necessary support to family and colleagues. We remain more committed than ever to the goal of zero harm, where everyone in our organization operates as an active leader in safety.
Most of our mines and operations are hosted near remote communities in developing nations, where we have the opportunity of creating a lasting positive impact by conducting our business in a responsible and ethical
manner. We achieve this by engaging transparently, from the early stages of exploration, with our neighbors and local stakeholders to socialize our presence and understand how we can become a strategic partner in the achievement of our host country's development goals. We have active social investment programs at all of our mine and project sites which include infrastructure, providing training for jobs, education and health programs, and development of local small businesses. I invite you to read and learn about our various social investment projects in this report.
The mining business is being measured by society´s heightened awareness and standards on environmental and social care. At Fortuna we have been working for several years to meet these expectations and embed in our organization a robust culture of environmental and social governance. We have adopted the industry leading standard for tailings management, operate under an enterprise risk management system, we are in the process of completing the implementation of a critical risk control system, and we use modern solutions for sustainability performance management and reporting.
[GRI 2-22]
In 2023, we achieved two major milestones in the implementation of our corporate climate change strategy: GHG emissions reduction target, and Climate-related scenario analysis."
CLIMATE CHANGE
We recognize climate change for its potential to impact the Company and our stakeholders, where resilience of our infrastructure, efficiency in the use of resources, and emission reductions are essential going forward. In 2023, we achieved two major milestones in the implementation of our corporate climate change strategy.
- GHG emissions reduction target: Over the past year, Fortuna has conducted the required analysis on energy consumption and GHG emissions in order to set a credible and achievable greenhouse gas emissions reduction target. We ended 2023 with clarity on four priority initiatives that will allow Fortuna to reduce its GHG emissions and have proven to be reliable, affordable, and competitive investments. In early 2024, we disclosed our GHG emissions reduction target.
San José Mine - Management visit
- Climate-relatedscenario analysis: Another key milestone on this roadmap was to conduct an initial climate-relatedscenario analysis to enhance our understanding of the Company's exposure to climate- related risks and opportunities and the resilience of our business strategy. In particular, we have developed a more detailed understanding of our asset-levelexposure to physical climate risks under different scenarios. We are focused on the implementation of site-specificinitiatives to enhance our resiliency to physical climate risk, including the development of targeted water studies for our sites with the highest relative risk exposure to water- related risks.
This year, our Sustainability Report presents fully integrated annual climate change disclosure in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. I invite you to review the Climate Change and GHG Emissions section of this report to learn about our Climate Change Action Plan.
Lindero Mine - Management visit
Yaramoko Mine - Wildlife on the tailings pond
TAILINGS AND WATER MANAGEMENT
In 2022, we adopted the Global Industry Standard for Tailings Management (GISTM), which furthers our rigorous criteria for the design, operation, and closure of all our tailings storage facilities (TSF). We made significant progress on our 2023 work plan toward our commitment to achieve GISTM compliance by the end of 2027, as outlined in our GITSM Position Statement:
- Completion of the governance system that includes an Independent Tailings Review Board (ITRB), an Accountable Executive (AE) reporting to the CEO, a Responsible Tailings Facility Engineer for each site in addition to our Corporate Responsible Tailings Facility Engineer.
- Update and development of our TSF Standards (governance, technical and social).
- Considerable progress on technical studies such as third-party Dam Safety Review (DSR), design basis report (DBR) and deviance accountability report (DAR).
We firmly believe that the incorporation of these best practices will further enhance Fortuna's ability to deliver long lasting value to the Company, by increasing the protection of our assets and stakeholders.
Minimizing the footprint of our mines and making efficient use of natural resources is key for the industry. Water consumption is particularly topical. At Fortuna we focus on the supply of water from sources that do not put us in competition with our neighbors, and the recycling of water in our industrial process. As an outcome of these initiatives, we have consistently improved freshwater usage efficiency, reducing it by 71% over the last five years to a level of 0.20 cubic meters per tonne of ore.
LOOKING FORWARD
A commitment to responsible mining requires a higher standard of delivery across multiple areas. We will continue to assess and prioritize initiatives on a risk-based approach to our business and stakeholders. We have made significant achievements and there is still much work ahead of us. I am grateful for the dedication of our teams across three continents and seven countries. As we move forward into 2024, our priorities are clear as we remain focused on listening to our stakeholders as we take care of our people and our environment.
On behalf of our Executive Leadership team and all the employees at Fortuna, we extend our sincere gratitude for your continued support.
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO and Director
MESSAGE FROM OUR
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Fortuna remains steadfast in its vision to be valued by our stakeholders as a sustainable leader in the precious metals industry, and in its commitment to integrate sustainability into its governance, business strategy, organizational culture and day-to-day operations. To support this vision and commitment, the Board of Directors (Board) is devoted to providing effective guidance to the Management team and oversight of the Company's material factors and strategic direction, including with respect to Environment, Social and Governance. In a business environment where expectations are evolving rapidly, we believe that, when purposefully and well-managed, sustainability can create long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders, enabling Fortuna to continue to be a company achieving sustaining growth.
In 2023, the Board continued to support the implementation of Fortuna's climate change strategy, including a key milestone: the definition of its 2030 GHG emissions reduction target and 2050 objectives. The establishment of the 2030 GHG emissions reduction target with a clear action plan to achieve it is a good example
[GRI 2-22]
of initiatives that will add value to the Company and its stakeholders. Certainly, it will positively impact the bottom- line of the Company by reducing the cost of the power supply, reducing exposure to climate-related transition risks, improving the reputation of the Company, while contributing to the worldwide effort of GHG emissions reduction and the development of the local knowledge and economy.
The progress on the implementation of industry standards and supporting data management systems is another example where investments in improved practices will bring value to the Company. It is clear that reducing potential failures and risks associated with critical infrastructures such as tailings facilities, water dams or heap-leach pads, represents an easy decision to make in order to provide long-term protection for our people and communities, in addition to our assets.
Finally, we closely oversee the efforts of the Company to implement recognized safety best practices and processes to support Management in its ambition to achieve Zero Harm. High health and safety performance is a key
expectation from all responsible mining companies. For this reason, health and safety is a key indicator that impacts the compensation structure at a corporate and subsidiary level, alongside other sustainability-related key performance indicators. Overall, sustainability performance determined a total of 35% of the Short-Term Incentives in 2023.
On behalf of the entire Board and the Sustainability Committee, we thank all of Fortuna's stakeholders for your constant support in 2023, and we look forward to continuing to include you in our journey toward its operational excellence and growth.
David Laing
Chair, Sustainability Committee of the Board
Chair, Board of Directors
MESSAGE FROM OUR
SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTSUSTAINABILITY
If Zero Harm is possible during one day of the year, that means it's possible all year long."
JULIEN BAUDRAND
[GRI 2-22]
ONE GOAL - ONE TEAM: ZERO HARM
I would like to start by thanking all of Fortuna's employees and partners. 2023 was a challenging and, at the same time, successful year. We succeeded in improving our practices and performance in most of our key sustainability areas: reducing our total recordable injuries by almost half, to rank among the best in the mining sector, and recording zero significant environmental incidents or community issues. We achieved and even exceeded our objectives regarding the implementation of the best-in-class standard for tailings management (see section Tailings Storage Facilities Management) and the development of our strategy and initiatives to contribute to global climate action to reduce GHG emissions (see section Climate Change and GHG Emissions). All of these achievements would not have been possible without the dedication of the leadership and sustainability teams at the subsidiary level, supported by the more than 5,000 of Fortuna's employees and contractors.
We faced challenges during the year, especially with respect to health and safety, which is a critical reason why we are investing substantial resources in key health and safety programs and requesting that every one of us - One Team - continues to focus on One Goal: ZERO HARM. We know it's possible. If Zero Harm is possible during one day of the year, that means it's possible all year long.
THERE IS NO FREE LUNCH
Zero Harm and operational excellence will not appear by magic. We need to be at the forefront of current practices in the precious metals industry, and we need to invest purposefully. We have chosen to follow recognized industry standards across all of our operations: ISO 14001, ISO 45001, Global Industry Standard for Tailings Management (GISTM), Critical Risk Management, Cyanide Management, and climate change disclosure in alignment with the TCFD recommendations. We believe that raising the bar is what is needed to reduce the risks inherent in our activities, to achieve operational excellence and importantly to meet the expectations of our employees, investors, clients, suppliers, governments, and communities. In 2023, we celebrated important milestones such as ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification for the Yaramoko mine the first time, while the Caylloma and San José mines renewed their certifications.
We updated our ESG Policies and developed new corporate standards and programs. Implementing these policies
and standards will take several years of continuous improvement, active leadership, and effort from everyone involved. Strong ESG performance is crucial to remain competitive because effective risk management results in better business performance and fulfillment of external expectations.
ENHANCING ACCOUNTABILITY BY TRANSPARENCY
Accountability plays a key role to ensure active leadership and implementation of our policies, standards and programs. In 2023, we made important strides in strengthening our ESG governance with the structuring of the Health, Safety, Security, Environmental and Community (HSSEC) Regional Committee in West Africa to include our new Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire and Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. This committee works in synergy with our other sustainability committees at various levels of the Company, such as the Sustainability Committee of Board of Directors, the HSSEC Corporate Committee and other regional and site committees. This operational ESG governance structure offers clear advantages to increase accountability by ensuring regular and consistent flow of information and a high level of transparency throughout the entire organization, with the additional benefit of building trust and support among our stakeholders. Working together, we are delivering more active leadership, reducing risks, and enhancing business opportunities. In 2023, we also improved our key performance indicators (KPI), and integrated leading KPIs as part of the Executive Team's compensation program.
Finally, purposeful disclosure continued to be an important focus area for the Company, and we believe that the provision of expected, timely and quality information
is essential to transparency and building trust with our stakeholders. Through regular reporting channels, we provide our stakeholders with information about our
actions and progress towards our sustainability goals, indicators and targets. In addition, we monitor the evolving sustainability disclosure landscape to ensure that we remain well-positioned to provide purposeful disclosure to our stakeholders while reviewing our materiality assessment accordingly. For example, we seek to align our disclosure with leading ESG reporting frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the TCFD recommendations. The establishment of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the ISSB's issuance of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards in 2023 marked a significant milestone for sustainability reporting. Fortuna is committed to monitoring the evolving disclosure landscape, and regulatory requirements.
GOING BEYOND ZERO HARM:
OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER TOWARD CHANGING PEOPLE'S LIVES
As our mines produce gold, silver, lead and zinc, all metals used in daily life and in many industries, we contribute to a stable economy and its development. Demand for these metals is growing with an increasing global population and higher living standards. We seek to satisfy this need through responsible metal production that generates positive impact for our stakeholders and net positive effects on society. We partner with local communities and governments to ensure that our mines and projects are catalysts for sustainable development. In 2023, we contributed over US$8.5 million to the development of our local communities, we launched a new program in Côte d'Ivoire to contribute to the country's sustainable development goals while reinforcing the reputation of the Company as a partner of choice and responsible miner. Finally, we are keenly focused on bringing value to our host communities through responsible employment and local procurement. We believe that an effective local stakeholder relations approach can help to maximize the positive impacts of our operations and enable our sustainable
Caylloma Mine - Management visit
growth. We take a region-specific approach to ensure that we are responding to unique and specific local needs. Our vision, as articulated through our Sustainability Framework, is to be valued by our stakeholders as a sustainable company and a leader in the precious metals industry.
MINING WITH PRIDE AND PURPOSE
We are proud of the progress of the Company these last few years and the positive trajectory that we are on. There is always more work to be done and we are committed to continually ensure the adoption of best applicable practices. We are confident in the foundation we have built to progress and meet our goals. Please take the time to read through this report to better understand our approach to sustainability, how it was operationalized in 2023, and what we are planning to achieve in the coming years.
Julien Baudrand
Senior Vice President, Sustainability
2023 IN FIGURES
5,185
15.86%
15.81%
43.44%
Employees from local
Workers1
Women employees
Women in management
communities
2022: 5,233
2022: 16.84%
2022: 19.15%
2022: 41.85%
US$8,512,868
US$74.4M
0.36
1.22
Zero
Community investment
Government Contributions
Lost Time Injury
Total Recordable Incident
Significant community
programs and funds
2022: US$69.3M
Frequency Rate (LTIFR)
Frequency Rate (TRIFR)
incidents
2022: US$5,636,894
2022: 0.30
2022: 2.67
2022: Zero
17.15
0.35
Zero
Carbon intensity - tonnes of carbon
dioxide equivalent (tCO2eq) emitted per
thousand tonnes of processed ore 2022: 17.94 tCO2eq
Energy intensity - Gigajoules (GJ)
Significant spills
Consumed per tonne of processed ore
to the environment
2022: 0.22 GJ
2022: Zero
15%
0.20
63%
Zero
Total energy consumed
Freshwater consumption intensity -
of water recycled
Incidents of non-compliance associated
cubic meters (m3) per tonne
or reused
with water quality permits, standards
that is renewable
of processed ore
and regulations
2022: 14%
2022: 63%
2022: 0.25 m3
2022: Zero
1 Including direct employees and contractors
