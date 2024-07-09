We updated our ESG Policies and developed new corporate standards and programs. Implementing these policies and standards will take several years of continuous improvement, active leadership, and effort from everyone involved. Strong ESG performance is crucial to remain competitive because effective risk management results in better business performance and fulfillment of external expectations. ENHANCING ACCOUNTABILITY BY TRANSPARENCY Accountability plays a key role to ensure active leadership and implementation of our policies, standards and programs. In 2023, we made important strides in strengthening our ESG governance with the structuring of the Health, Safety, Security, Environmental and Community (HSSEC) Regional Committee in West Africa to include our new Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire and Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. This committee works in synergy with our other sustainability committees at various levels of the Company, such as the Sustainability Committee of Board of Directors, the HSSEC Corporate Committee and other regional and site committees. This operational ESG governance structure offers clear advantages to increase accountability by ensuring regular and consistent flow of information and a high level of transparency throughout the entire organization, with the additional benefit of building trust and support among our stakeholders. Working together, we are delivering more active leadership, reducing risks, and enhancing business opportunities. In 2023, we also improved our key performance indicators (KPI), and integrated leading KPIs as part of the Executive Team's compensation program. Finally, purposeful disclosure continued to be an important focus area for the Company, and we believe that the provision of expected, timely and quality information is essential to transparency and building trust with our stakeholders. Through regular reporting channels, we provide our stakeholders with information about our

actions and progress towards our sustainability goals, indicators and targets. In addition, we monitor the evolving sustainability disclosure landscape to ensure that we remain well-positioned to provide purposeful disclosure to our stakeholders while reviewing our materiality assessment accordingly. For example, we seek to align our disclosure with leading ESG reporting frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the TCFD recommendations. The establishment of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the ISSB's issuance of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards in 2023 marked a significant milestone for sustainability reporting. Fortuna is committed to monitoring the evolving disclosure landscape, and regulatory requirements. GOING BEYOND ZERO HARM: OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER TOWARD CHANGING PEOPLE'S LIVES As our mines produce gold, silver, lead and zinc, all metals used in daily life and in many industries, we contribute to a stable economy and its development. Demand for these metals is growing with an increasing global population and higher living standards. We seek to satisfy this need through responsible metal production that generates positive impact for our stakeholders and net positive effects on society. We partner with local communities and governments to ensure that our mines and projects are catalysts for sustainable development. In 2023, we contributed over US$8.5 million to the development of our local communities, we launched a new program in Côte d'Ivoire to contribute to the country's sustainable development goals while reinforcing the reputation of the Company as a partner of choice and responsible miner. Finally, we are keenly focused on bringing value to our host communities through responsible employment and local procurement. We believe that an effective local stakeholder relations approach can help to maximize the positive impacts of our operations and enable our sustainable