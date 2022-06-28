Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:14 2022-06-28 pm EDT
3.960 CAD   -4.35%
12:11pFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held on June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05:01aFortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting and announces the appointment of an additional Director to the Board
GL
05:00aFortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting and announces the appointment of an additional Director to the Board
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortuna Silver Mines : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held on June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

06/28/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held on June 27, 2022

Report of Voting Results
pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following matters were voted upon at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held at the Cheakamus Room, Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, 900 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time). The matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.fortunasilver.com.

Matters Voted Upon

Votes Cast
Item of Business Outcome For Against
1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors elected to the Board of the Company at seven. Approved 104,653,347
(99.26%) 		785,183
(0.74%)
Votes Cast
Item of Business Outcome For Withheld
2. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Elected 104,658,257
(99.26%) 		780,272
(0.74%)
David Laing Elected 80,580,329
(76.42%) 		24,858,201
(23.58%)
Mario Szotlender Elected 104,351,248
(98.97%) 		1,087,282
(1.03%)
David Farrell Elected 87,371,942
(82.87%) 		18,066,588
(17.13%)
Alfredo Sillau Elected 89,962,016
(85.32%) 		15,476,514
(14.68%)
Kylie Dickson Elected 102,933,091
(97.62%) 		2,505,438
(2.38%)
Kate Harcourt Elected 104,445,839
(99.06%) 		992,690
(0.94%)

-2-

Votes Cast
Item of Business Outcome For Withheld
3. Ordinary resolution to approve the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Company. Approved

137,219,727

(98.92%)

1,494,085

(1.08%)

Disclaimer

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 16:10:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
12:11pFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc...
PU
05:01aFortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting and announces the appointment of an a..
GL
05:00aFortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting and announces the appointment of an a..
AQ
06/21Fortuna Silver Mines Sector Perform Rating Maintained by Scotiabank Following Seguela P..
MT
06/21FORTUNA SILVER MINES : provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´..
PU
06/21Fortuna Silver Rises 5% as Says Seguela Project in Cote d'Ivoire 61% Complete, on Track..
MT
06/21Fortuna Silver Mines Says Seguela Project in Cote d'Ivoire 61% Complete, on Track for G..
MT
06/21FORTUNA SILVER MINES BRIEF : Provided Construction Update at its Seguela gold Project in C..
MT
06/21FORTUNA SILVER MINES : provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´..
PU
06/21Fortuna provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 708 M - -
Net income 2022 98,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 78,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 940 M 940 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,22 $
Average target price 4,56 $
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Independent Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
Linda Desaulniers Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-16.19%918
BHP GROUP LIMITED-0.72%140 775
RIO TINTO PLC1.99%102 530
GLENCORE PLC19.02%71 422
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.66%45 753
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)28.66%33 712