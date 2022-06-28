Fortuna Silver Mines : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held on June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held on June 27, 2022
Report of Voting Results
pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
The following matters were voted upon at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held at the Cheakamus Room, Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, 900 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time). The matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.fortunasilver.com.
Matters Voted Upon
Votes Cast
Item of Business
Outcome
For
Against
1.
Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors elected to the Board of the Company at seven.
Approved
104,653,347
(99.26%)
785,183
(0.74%)
Votes Cast
Item of Business
Outcome
For
Withheld
2.
The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
Jorge A. Ganoza Durant
Elected
104,658,257
(99.26%)
780,272
(0.74%)
David Laing
Elected
80,580,329
(76.42%)
24,858,201
(23.58%)
Mario Szotlender
Elected
104,351,248
(98.97%)
1,087,282
(1.03%)
David Farrell
Elected
87,371,942
(82.87%)
18,066,588
(17.13%)
Alfredo Sillau
Elected
89,962,016
(85.32%)
15,476,514
(14.68%)
Kylie Dickson
Elected
102,933,091
(97.62%)
2,505,438
(2.38%)
Kate Harcourt
Elected
104,445,839
(99.06%)
992,690
(0.94%)
Votes Cast
Item of Business
Outcome
For
Withheld
3.
Ordinary resolution to approve the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Company.
