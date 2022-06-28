Fortuna Silver Mines : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held on June 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held on June 27, 2022

Report of Voting Results

pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following matters were voted upon at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held at the Cheakamus Room, Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, 900 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time). The matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.fortunasilver.com .

Matters Voted Upon

Votes Cast Item of Business Outcome For Against 1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors elected to the Board of the Company at seven. Approved 104,653,347

(99.26%) 785,183

(0.74%)

Votes Cast Item of Business Outcome For Withheld 2. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed: Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Elected 104,658,257

(99.26%) 780,272

(0.74%) David Laing Elected 80,580,329

(76.42%) 24,858,201

(23.58%) Mario Szotlender Elected 104,351,248

(98.97%) 1,087,282

(1.03%) David Farrell Elected 87,371,942

(82.87%) 18,066,588

(17.13%) Alfredo Sillau Elected 89,962,016

(85.32%) 15,476,514

(14.68%) Kylie Dickson Elected 102,933,091

(97.62%) 2,505,438

(2.38%) Kate Harcourt Elected 104,445,839

(99.06%) 992,690

(0.94%)

-2-