Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held on June 22, 2023
Report of Voting Results
pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
The following matters were voted upon at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (the "Company") held at the Cheakamus Room, Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, 900 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC on Monday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time). The matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 8, 2023 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.fortunasilver.com.
Matters Voted Upon
|Votes Cast
|Item of Business
|Outcome
|For
|Against
|1.
|Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors elected to the Board of the Company at eight.
|Approved
|
140,960,357
(99.00%)
|
1,418,096
(1.00%)
|Votes Cast
|Item of Business
|Outcome
|For
|Withheld
|2.
|The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|Jorge A. Ganoza Durant
|Elected
|
108,105,962
(99.24%)
|
824,773
(0.76%)
|David Laing
|Elected
|
96,326,268
(88.43%)
|
12,604,468
(11.57%)
|Mario Szotlender
|Elected
|
107,953,976
(99.10%)
|
976,760
(0.90%)
|David Farrell
|Elected
|
106,606,541
(97.87%)
|
2,324,195
(2.13%)
|Alfredo Sillau
|Elected
|
107,705,732
(98.88%)
|
1,225,004
(1.12%)
|Kylie Dickson
|Elected
|
105,875,446
(97.20%)
|
3,055,289
(2.80%)
|Kate Harcourt
|Elected
|
107,743,736
(98.91%)
|
1,187,000
(1.09%)
|Salma Seetaroo
|Elected
|
107,861,182
(99.02%)
|
1,069,554
(0.98%)
|Votes Cast
|Item of Business
|Outcome
|For
|Withheld
|3.
|Ordinary resolution to approve the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be determined by the Directors of the Company.
|Approved
|
140,715,420
(98.83%)
|
1,663,534
(1.17%)
|4.
|Ordinary resolution to approve the renewal of the Company's Amended and Restated Share Unit Plan and the unallocated entitlements thereunder.
|Approved
|
103,783,919
(95.28%)
|
5,146,817
(4.72%)
