Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with operations in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru. The Company is primarily engaged in producing silver and gold minerals. The Company's operated mines and projects include San Jose Mine, Caylloma Mine, Lindero Mine and Yaramoko Mine. The San Jose Mine is an underground silver-gold mine located in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico. The Caylloma property is an underground silver, lead and zinc mine located in the Arequipa Department in southern Peru. The Lindero Mine is a gold and copper mine, which is located in the Argentinian puna. Its Yaramoko Mine consists of approximately two underground gold mines: the 55 Zone and Bagassi South. The Yaramoko Mine project is located in the Hounde greenstone belt region in the Province of Bale in southwestern Burkina Faso. It is also developing and constructing the open pit Seguela gold mine (Seguela Gold Project) located in south-western Cote d?Ivoire.

Sector Diversified Mining