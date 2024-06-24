FORTUNA MINING CORP.

(the "Company")

BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

DIVERSITY POLICY

Policy Statement

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and all its subsidiaries ("Fortuna" or "we") are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce. Fortuna recognizes the benefits arising from board, management, and employee diversity, including broadening our skill sets and experience, accessing different outlooks and perspectives and benefiting from all available talent. We also value diversity amongst our board of directors ("Board") and management team, as we believe a diverse Board and management team is important in fostering an inclusive workplace environment. We have developed this policy ("Policy") to emphasize our commitment to diversity at those levels and to delineate the role that the Board and management play in fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. Fortuna has developed a separate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policy by which Fortuna will strive to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the workforce broadly.

Effect and Application

This Policy describes Fortuna's approach to considering gender diversity when recruiting and appointing Board members and management and also sets out the roles of the Board and management in promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Composition

We recruit, retain, reward, and develop our Board and management team based upon their abilities and contributions. As such, the Board and management team is comprised of individuals with the requisite skills, competencies, and experience to manage our operations successfully. We also consider gender diversity to be an important element when considering Board and management appointments in order to increase representation of women in leadership roles, although the ultimate decision will be merit-based. Fortuna's objective is to maintain representation by women on the Board to at least 30%.

Board and Management Responsibilities

The Board is committed to fostering a diverse workplace environment where:

individual differences and opinions are heard and respected;

employment opportunities are based on the qualifications required for a particular position at a particular time, including training, experience, performance, skill, and merit; and

inappropriate attitudes, behaviors, actions, and stereotypes are not tolerated and will be addressed and eliminated.

The Board will proactively monitor company performance in meeting the standards outlined in this Policy.