Fortuna Silver Mines : Corporate Presentation

This corporate presentation contains forward looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements.

The Forward-looking Statements in this corporate presentation include, without limitation, statements about the Company's business strategy, outlook and plans; Fortuna's 2022 annual guidance, including expectations regarding the Company's production, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (on a consolidated and on a segment basis); forecast metal production, mineral reserves, mineral resources, metal grades, recoveries, forecast total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs; the timing and extent of capital expenditures and exploration and drilling spending, as well as the expected benefits thereof; statements regarding the Company's plans for the construction of an open pit mine at the Séguéla project in Cote d'Ivoire, including related development activities, approvals and funding in connection therewith, the economics for the construction of the mine at the Séguéla project as set out in the feasibility study, the estimated construction capital expenditures for the Séguéla project, the timelines and schedules for the construction and production of gold at the project; estimated reserves, production, costs and valuation metrics provided in respect of the Séguéla project; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and financial condition, including the Company's ability to operate or continue to operating at its sites; risks and challenges relating to potential future restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the Company's operations; the ability of the Company to continue with its current operations, or to maintain its operations should additional changes not presently anticipated with the COVID-19 pandemic occur; increase in costs related to COVID-19; the Company's liquidity and debt levels, future plans and objectives based on forecasts of future operational or financial results; the estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining operations including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company; uncertainties related to new mining operations such as the Lindero Mine and development projects such as the Séguéla project , including the possibility that actual capital and operating costs and economic returns will differ significantly from those estimated for such projects prior to production; anticipated approvals and other matters.

Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "scheduled", "anticipated", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "expected", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

The forward-looking statements in this corporate presentation also include financial outlooks and other forward-looking metrics relating to Fortuna and its business, including references to financial and business prospects and future results of operations, including production, and cost guidance, anticipated future financial performance and anticipated production, costs and other metrics provided in respect of the Séguéla project. Such information, which may be considered future oriented financial information or financial outlooks within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "FOFI"), has been approved by management of the Company and is based on assumptions which management believes were reasonable on the date such FOFI was prepared, having regard to the industry, business, financial conditions, plans and prospects of Fortuna and its business and properties. These projections are provided to describe the prospective performance of the Company's business and operations. Nevertheless, readers are cautioned that such information is highly subjective and should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results and that actual results may differ significantly from such projections. FOFI constitutes forward-looking statements and is subject to the same assumptions, uncertainties, risk factors and qualifications as set forth below.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; uncertainties related to new mining operations such as the Lindero Mine and development projects such as the Séguéla project including the possibility that actual capital and operating costs and economic returns will differ significantly from those estimated for such projects prior to production; risks relating to a global pandemic, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks associated with war and other geo-political hostilities such as the Ukrainian - Russian conflict, any of which could continue to cause a disruption in global economic activity and impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; uncertainty of production, development plans and cost estimates for the Company's mines; the ability of the Company to successfully challenge SEMARNAT's notice which states that the extension to the term of the San Jose environmental impact authorization contained a typographical error and to reconfirm the 12-year extension period for the San Jose EIA granted by SEMARNAT; adverse changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; market risks related to the sale of the Company's doré, concentrates and metals; future development risks, risks inherent in mineral exploration and project development and infrastructure; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; the Company's ability to replace mineral reserves; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production estimates; the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing on acceptable terms for further exploration and development programs, acquisitions and opportunities; the risks associated with the completion of the Roxgold Acquisition, including the ability of the Company to successfully consolidate functions, integrate operations, procedures and personnel; fluctuations in currencies and exchange rates, rising rate of inflation; the imposition or extension of capital controls in countries in which