FORTUNA MINING CORP.

DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND

INCLUSION POLICY

Policy Statement

Fortuna Mining Corp. and its subsidiaries ("Fortuna" or "we") are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Fortuna recognizes the benefits arising from board, management, and employee diversity, including broadening our skill sets and experience, accessing different outlooks and perspectives and benefiting from all available talent. We strive to meet or exceed all reasonable stakeholder expectations and to be the company of choice as a great place to work. We are successful at both because we recruit, retain, reward, and develop our people based upon their abilities and contributions. Fortuna does not condone engagement in actions that would violate any human rights, anti-discrimination, equal employment or other laws and regulations. The Board of Directors and Management provide leadership and direction, but it is the responsibility of everyone at Fortuna to sustain a culture that supports principles of diversity, equity, and inclusivity. The purpose of this Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policy ("Policy") is to strengthen our diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. We have developed a separate Board and Management Diversity Policy that deals with diversity amongst our Board of Directors and Management team to emphasize our commitment to diversity at those levels.

Definitions

"Diversity" is the presence of difference within an organization. The term can refer to a diversity of identities or characteristics including, but not limited to, gender, race, sexual orientation, age, nationality, ethnicity, language, education, religion, socioeconomic status, and disability.

"Equity" means that people have fair access, opportunity, resources, and power to thrive. Equity is distinct from equality in that it considers the barriers or disadvantages faced by particular groups.

"Inclusion" refers to actions taken to understand, embrace, and leverage the unique strengths and facets of identity for all individuals so that they feel welcomed, valued, and supported. It goes beyond representation. It is the level of empowerment and participation individuals have within a given setting.

Application

This Policy sets out the guidelines by which Fortuna will strive to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the workplace and provides guidance on the standards of conduct that must be followed by all directors, officers, employees, and suppliers of Fortuna in furtherance of this commitment.

Our Approach

Fortuna is committed to: