FORTUNA MINING CORP.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND
INCLUSION POLICY
Policy Statement
Fortuna Mining Corp. and its subsidiaries ("Fortuna" or "we") are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Fortuna recognizes the benefits arising from board, management, and employee diversity, including broadening our skill sets and experience, accessing different outlooks and perspectives and benefiting from all available talent. We strive to meet or exceed all reasonable stakeholder expectations and to be the company of choice as a great place to work. We are successful at both because we recruit, retain, reward, and develop our people based upon their abilities and contributions. Fortuna does not condone engagement in actions that would violate any human rights, anti-discrimination, equal employment or other laws and regulations. The Board of Directors and Management provide leadership and direction, but it is the responsibility of everyone at Fortuna to sustain a culture that supports principles of diversity, equity, and inclusivity. The purpose of this Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policy ("Policy") is to strengthen our diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. We have developed a separate Board and Management Diversity Policy that deals with diversity amongst our Board of Directors and Management team to emphasize our commitment to diversity at those levels.
Definitions
"Diversity" is the presence of difference within an organization. The term can refer to a diversity of identities or characteristics including, but not limited to, gender, race, sexual orientation, age, nationality, ethnicity, language, education, religion, socioeconomic status, and disability.
"Equity" means that people have fair access, opportunity, resources, and power to thrive. Equity is distinct from equality in that it considers the barriers or disadvantages faced by particular groups.
"Inclusion" refers to actions taken to understand, embrace, and leverage the unique strengths and facets of identity for all individuals so that they feel welcomed, valued, and supported. It goes beyond representation. It is the level of empowerment and participation individuals have within a given setting.
Application
This Policy sets out the guidelines by which Fortuna will strive to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the workplace and provides guidance on the standards of conduct that must be followed by all directors, officers, employees, and suppliers of Fortuna in furtherance of this commitment.
Our Approach
Fortuna is committed to:
- respecting the human and labor rights of employees, contractors, and local communities; complying with all applicable laws, regulations and standards; and, where applicable, exceeding these requirements by implementing recognized industry best practices;
- treating everyone with whom we come into contact with fairness, respect, and dignity thereby fostering a workplace environment where all employees and contractors feel valued and empowered to contribute to their full potential and have a sense of belonging;
-
providing a workplace free from unlawful discrimination and harassment in accordance with
Fortuna's corporate governance policies;
- providing equal opportunities for individuals to contribute, develop skills, and advance their careers,
when possible;
- striving to promote career development opportunities by implementing attraction, recruiting, hiring, and job promotion practices that foster workforce diversity and inclusion while ensuring fair and equitable outcomes;
- seeking to ensure that our compensation schemes are built on fairness and consistency. The greater the level of responsibility and/or complexity, the greater the level of compensation. We recognize the right to equal remuneration for equal work;
- implementing appropriate management systems for the full employee life cycle (from recruitment to off-boarding), ensuring that our diversity and inclusion objectives are tracked and are integrated into all aspects of our business as well as reported to shareholders and the public on an annual basis; and
- maintaining an accessible and confidential corporate whistleblower program that allows our workforce to report non-compliance with this Policy without fear of reprisal.
Training and Communication
We use awareness and training programs for all directors, officers, and employees to ensure that our internal and external stakeholders understand and actively support this Policy and its expectations. We also provide a copy of the current version of this Policy to new directors, officers, employees, and suppliers as part of onboarding. We maintain a current copy of this Policy on the Fortuna intranetand website and will provide notification of significant changes to directors, officers, employees, and suppliers, as applicable.
Monitoring and Reporting
We continually review legislation, regulations, and standards related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the jurisdictions in which we operate to ensure Fortuna's alignment. We develop and implement supporting policies, programs, and internal reporting structures to embed this Policy throughout the company. We make our diversity, equity, and inclusion performance publicly available through annual reporting initiatives.
We expect all directors, officers, employees, and suppliers to take steps to prevent any violation of this Policy. This includes timely identification and reporting of both incidents and potential issues before they escalate and seeking additional guidance when necessary.
Any person who becomes aware of a violation of this Policy must promptly report the matter to their immediate supervisor/manager; to the Chief Compliance Officer if reporting to an immediate supervisor/manger is not possible; or anonymously through Fortuna's whistleblower website at http://fortuna.ethicspoint.com.Directors and officers must report violations of this Policy to the Chief Compliance Officer. If an employee or supplier reports the matter to their immediate supervisor/manager, that supervisor/manager must promptly communicate the information to the Chief Compliance Officer, who will determine the most appropriate method to investigate and monitor progress until the matter has been satisfactorily resolved.
Any person who raises genuine concerns regarding violations of this Policy will not be subject to retaliation or disciplinary action. Fortuna strictly prohibits retaliation by anyone as a consequence of making a good faith report of a possible violation of the law or this Policy. Retaliation or reprisal will result in disciplinary action, including termination.
Questions
Any questions regarding this Policy should be directed to the Vice President, People of Fortuna.
Revisions to this Policy
Fortuna reserves the right, at its absolute discretion, to revise this Policy from time to time as it considers necessary.
This Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policy was approved by the Board of Directors on March 6, 2024.
