Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Report Under the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act

Financial Year Ended December 31, 2023

1. INTRODUCTION

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. ("Fortuna" or "the Company") is pleased to present its first report (the "Report") prepared under the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act, which covers the steps and measures taken to prevent and reduce the use of forced labour and child labour in the Company's operations and supply chains during the financial year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Reporting Period").

Fortuna is committed to respecting human rights, and incorporating human rights considerations into our governance and operations. We recognize that mining activities and suppliers' business relationships could be responsible for creating potential risks and impacts to human rights. We therefore strive to manage risks, maximize positive impacts, and reduce negative impacts in alignment with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

2. STRUCTURE, ACTIVITIES AND SUPPLY CHAINS

STRUCTURE

Fortuna is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold, silver, and base metals, with mines and projects located in Latin American and West Africa. Fortuna's corporate head office is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its management head office is located in Lima, Peru. As of December 31, 2023, the Company and its subsidiaries have 2,490 direct employees and 2,695 indirect employees through contractors.

Fortuna was incorporated pursuant to the Company Act (British Columbia), and its common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (under the trading symbol "FVI") and the New York Stock Exchange (under the trading symbol "FSM").

ACTIVITIES

The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in precious and base metals mining and related activities in Latin America and West Africa, including exploration, extraction, and processing. The Company's principal products are gold and silver, although it also produces and sells lead and zinc.

The Company has five operating mines located in five different countries on two continents as follows:

the Lindero open pit gold mine (the "Lindero Mine") (100% ownership) in northern Argentina;

the Yaramoko open pit gold mine (the "Yaramoko Mine") (90% ownership) in southwestern Burkina Faso;

the Séguéla open pit gold mine (the "Séguéla Mine") (90% ownership) in northwestern Côte d'Ivoire;

the underground San Jose silver and gold mine (the "San Jose Mine") (100% ownership) in southern Mexico; and

the underground Caylloma silver, lead and zinc mine (the "Caylloma Mine") (100% ownership) in southern Peru.

The Company also has various exploration properties at different stages of development in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, Peru, and Senegal.

SUPPLY CHAINS

For the exploration, extraction, processing and sale of precious metals, the subsidiaries of the Company engage with various suppliers and contractors, who deliver goods and services that make the operation of the mines possible. These suppliers and contractors range in size, and include large international corporations which supply critical elements for the extraction, haulage and processing of materials, to small suppliers that provide elements needed for the day-to-day activities of our employees and contractors, such as food and uniforms. Small and medium suppliers include national and local vendors, and members of the communities directly or indirectly in the area of influence of our operations. During 2023, the Company and its subsidiaries conducted business with an aggregate of approximately 2,572 suppliers.