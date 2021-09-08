Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/08 04:00:00 pm
5.49 CAD   -1.08%
05:22pFORTUNA SILVER MINES : NEWS RELEASE (Form 6-K)
PU
10:42aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Down 1% in US Trading as Sells Stake in Keon Capital
MT
07:09aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Sells Stake in Keon Capital
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortuna Silver Mines : NEWS RELEASE (Form 6-K)

09/08/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NEWS RELEASE

Fortuna announces sale of common shares of Keon Capital Inc.

Vancouver, September 8, 2021 -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announced that on September 7, 2021 the company entered into agreements with two private purchasers providing for the sale of an aggregate of 515,365 common shares (the 'Sale Shares') held by Fortuna in Keon Capital Inc. (formerly Prospero Silver Corp.) ('Keon'), at a purchase price of C$0.10 per common share, for aggregate proceeds of C$51,536.50.

The Sale Shares represent approximately 26.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Keon as of September 7, 2021. Upon completion of the transactions contemplated in the sale agreements, Fortuna disposed of all its common shares in Keon and does not hold any common shares or securities in Keon. Fortuna disposed of the Sale Shares for investment purposes and currently has no plan or proposal which relates to or would result in acquiring ownership or control over securities of Keon.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed by Fortuna with respect to the foregoing matters will be filed and made available under Keon's profile on SEDAR. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Fortuna's Corporate Secretary at +1.604.484.4085.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com

Disclaimer

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 21:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
05:22pFORTUNA SILVER MINES : NEWS RELEASE (Form 6-K)
PU
10:42aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Down 1% in US Trading as Sells Stake in Keon Capital
MT
07:09aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Sells Stake in Keon Capital
MT
05:54aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Sells 26.9% Stake in Keon Capital
MT
05:00aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : announces sale of common shares of Keon Capital Inc.
AQ
09/07FORTUNA SILVER MINES : intersects 17.2 g/t Au over 30m at Sunbird Prospect, Ségu..
PU
09/07FORTUNA SILVER MINES : Offers Drilling Update on Projects in Cote d'Ivoire, Burk..
MT
09/07FORTUNA SILVER MINES : Reports High-Grade Results from Drilling at Gold Projects..
MT
09/07FORTUNA BRIEF : Earlier Tuesday Said Intersected 17.2 g/t Au over 30m at Sunbird..
MT
09/07Fortuna intersects 17.2 g/t Au over 30m at Sunbird Prospect, Séguéla, Cote d'..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 639 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 279 M 1 274 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Average target price 5,94 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
David P. Farrell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-46.94%1 280
BHP GROUP-1.93%153 054
RIO TINTO PLC-2.01%121 904
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.70%52 696
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.76%34 379
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)94.57%24 870