    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/07 03:06:27 pm EDT
4.920 CAD   +3.14%
03:03pFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Notice of Meeting and Record Dates Under NI 54-101 - Form 6-K
PU
11:43aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Releases Climate Change Position Statement - Form 6-K
PU
07:14aFortuna Silver Mines Outlines Climate Change Approach, Develops Multi-Year Strategy
MT
Fortuna Silver Mines : Notice of Meeting and Record Dates Under NI 54-101 - Form 6-K

04/07/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Re: Notice of Meeting and Record Dates Under NI 54-101

In accordance with NI 54-101, we hereby give you notice of a meeting of the shareholders for the undermentioned issuer:

Issuer: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Meeting Date: Monday, June 27, 2022
Record Date for Notice and Voting: Monday, May 9, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
Security Description: Common Shares
CUSIP: 349915 10 8
ISIN: CA3499151080
Meeting Type: Annual
Issuer Sending Material via Notice-and-Access: Yes
Issuer Sending Material Directly to NOBOs: No
Issuer Paying to Send Material to OBOs: Yes
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Per: Sally Whittall, Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 19:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 686 M - -
Net income 2022 103 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 113 M 1 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,81 $
Average target price 4,63 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
Linda Desaulniers Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-3.44%1 113
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.88%196 121
RIO TINTO PLC24.88%132 917
GLENCORE PLC38.31%88 613
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC34.28%64 290
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)82.42%46 977