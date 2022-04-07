Fortuna Silver Mines : Notice of Meeting and Record Dates Under NI 54-101 - Form 6-K

Re: Notice of Meeting and Record Dates Under NI 54-101

In accordance with NI 54-101, we hereby give you notice of a meeting of the shareholders for the undermentioned issuer:

Issuer: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Meeting Date: Monday, June 27, 2022 Record Date for Notice and Voting: Monday, May 9, 2022 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: Monday, May 9, 2022 Security Description: Common Shares CUSIP: 349915 10 8 ISIN: CA3499151080 Meeting Type: Annual Issuer Sending Material via Notice-and-Access: Yes Issuer Sending Material Directly to NOBOs: No Issuer Paying to Send Material to OBOs: Yes