Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, Peru, and West Africa. Its operated mines include Caylloma Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, Seguela Gold, Yaramoko Mine, and Diamba Sud. The Caylloma mine is located in the Caylloma mining district, approximately 225 kilometers northwest of Arequipa, Peru. Its San Jose Mine produces silver and gold. Its Caylloma Mine produces silver, gold, zinc, and lead. The San Jose Mine is located in the Taviche Mining District in central Oaxaca, southern Mexico. The Yaramoko Mine is situated in the Hounde greenstone belt region in the Province of Bale in southwestern Burkina Faso. The property is located approximately 200 kilometers southwest from the capital city of Ouagadougou. Its Seguela Mine in Cote d'Ivoire consists of the Antenna, Koula, Agouti, Boulder, Ancien, and Sunbird deposits. The Lindero Mine is in the cold and dry Argentine Puna.

Sector Diversified Mining