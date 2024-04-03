Re: Notice of Meeting and Record Dates Under NI 54-101
In accordance with NI 54-101, we hereby give you notice of a meeting of the shareholders for the undermentioned issuer:
|Issuer:
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
|Meeting Date:
|Thursday, June 20, 2024
|Record Date for Notice and Voting:
|Thursday, May 2, 2024
|Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|Thursday, May 2, 2024
|Security Description:
|Common Shares
|CUSIP:
|349915 10 8
|ISIN:
|CA3499151080
|Meeting Type:
|Annual and Special
|Issuer Sending Material via Notice-and-Access:
|Yes
|Issuer Sending Material Directly to NOBOs:
|No
|Issuer Paying to Send Material to OBOs:
|Yes
|FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
|Per: Sally Whittall, Corporate Secretary
