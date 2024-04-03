Re: Notice of Meeting and Record Dates Under NI 54-101

In accordance with NI 54-101, we hereby give you notice of a meeting of the shareholders for the undermentioned issuer:

Issuer: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Meeting Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Record Date for Notice and Voting: Thursday, May 2, 2024
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024
Security Description: Common Shares
CUSIP: 349915 10 8
ISIN: CA3499151080
Meeting Type: Annual and Special
Issuer Sending Material via Notice-and-Access: Yes
Issuer Sending Material Directly to NOBOs: No
Issuer Paying to Send Material to OBOs: Yes
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Per: Sally Whittall, Corporate Secretary

